The Masters crowned their new champion Jon Rahm on Sunday, but the annual event was celebrated beyond Augusta, Ga., making its way to Comstock Park, Mich.

On a lovely Saturday afternoon, you can hear the Masters theme playing over a broadcast, but you won’t see any golf being played at LMCU Ballpark. It’s still baseball season, after all.

Thanks to Dan Hasty and Nathan Wrangler on the call for the West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers), we were able to witness the two sports combine to give us a one-of-a-kind broadcast.

It was absolutely brilliant.

In an effort to pay tribute to the legendary Jim Nantz, Hasty gave a “Hello, friends,” to those tuning in as the melody played in the background. The perfect welcome.

As his golf-like commentary continued during the at-bat, Hasty gives a smile that you couldn’t duplicate.

Yesterday, our broadcaster @ThatDanHasty announced an at-bat as if it was @TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/Ks0keXM3Eo — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) April 9, 2023

Wrangler played analyst as he quietly talked about pitcher Erick Pinales.

“He struggled a lot in 2022 with his control,” he said.

After a “fine hit to left-center,” the exquisite at-bat was finished off with quiet laughs.

Well done, guys. Well done.

It had similar vibes from a Baltimore Orioles broadcast in 2015 where the team played the Chicago White Sox at an empty Camden Yards.

Gary Thorne, embracing the eery silence, turned an Adam Jones at-bat into something you’d see on the greens.

We need more of this.

[West Michigan White Caps, Twitter]