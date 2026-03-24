Spring training is the ideal time to work out the kinks and determine which adaptations are needed to do the best job this Major League Baseball season.
That doesn’t just go for players and coaches; it’s meant for broadcasters as well.
Milwaukee Brewers announcers Jeff Levering and Bill Schroeder put their quick thinking and adaptability on full display Saturday in a game against the San Diego Padres when the printout of the MLB broadcasting disclaimer flew out of the press box and got stuck in the netting.
This highlight from today’s Padres-Brewers telecast is presented by authority of @JLevering4 and @BrewersFanCamp and may not be disseminated without the express written consent of the Milwaukee @Brewers. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RHBUm44ITR
— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 22, 2026
As the camera zoomed in on the errant piece of paper, Levering was up to the challenge, saying, “Let’s see if we can read it from here. Is that our disclaimer?… Yes! It is!”
“Let’s do it. Can we just read it off the netting?” Schroeder suggested.
Then, Levering did just that, delivering the oft-said disclaimer that baseball fans (and broadcasters) know so well.
“This copyrighted telecast is presented by authority of the Milwaukee Brewers and may not be reproduced or re-transmitted in any form, and the accounts and descriptions of this game may not be disseminated without the express written consent of the Milwaukee Brewers,” he read perfectly from afar.
“What are the odds? Sticking on the net?” Schroeder pondered.
Levering then joked that the paper might just stay there until next Spring Training, right before, as if it knew, the paper flew off to its next destination, forever disseminating its disclaimer to those who might want to reproduce or re-transmit the accounts of this game with only implied oral consent of the Brewers.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.