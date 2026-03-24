Credit: MLB, Milwaukee Brewers

Spring training is the ideal time to work out the kinks and determine which adaptations are needed to do the best job this Major League Baseball season.

That doesn’t just go for players and coaches; it’s meant for broadcasters as well.

Milwaukee Brewers announcers Jeff Levering and Bill Schroeder put their quick thinking and adaptability on full display Saturday in a game against the San Diego Padres when the printout of the MLB broadcasting disclaimer flew out of the press box and got stuck in the netting.

This highlight from today’s Padres-Brewers telecast is presented by authority of @JLevering4 and @BrewersFanCamp and may not be disseminated without the express written consent of the Milwaukee @Brewers. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RHBUm44ITR — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 22, 2026

As the camera zoomed in on the errant piece of paper, Levering was up to the challenge, saying, “Let’s see if we can read it from here. Is that our disclaimer?… Yes! It is!”