Mike Tauchman came up huge for the Chicago Cubs in their 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. The Cubs erased a 2-run deficit to score three runs in the ninth inning and walk off their bitter rivals. And they celebrated in grand style.

THE CUBS SCORE 3 IN THE 9TH AND WALK IT OFF VS THE CARDINALS! ⚾️🔥pic.twitter.com/fLK9bKAEnq — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 2, 2024

The Cubs outfielder had his jersey promptly ripped off, only to be covered in Gatorade and sunflower seeds by his teammates during his postgame interview with Marquee Sports Network. But that wasn’t even Tauchman’s best moment in front of a camera on the night, at least in an interview setting. He didn’t one-up his walk-off, which is hard to do in a Cubs-Cardinals contest, but he gave a great quote postgame.

Mike Tauchman in his @WatchMarquee postgame interview after walking it off for the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/0d4QUwkOhR https://t.co/OJc0s6dZW7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2024

As Tauchman discussed his walk-off with reporters in the clubhouse, he mentioned a common theme. No, it didn’t have to do with sitting on a pitch from a closer or choking up on the bat in a prominent spot. Instead, it concerned Tauchman’s wife and women’s health. Sometimes, you can’t explain coincidental things, but after it happens multiple times, perhaps you begin to see a pattern.

And that’s what Tauchman quipped during his postgame remarks.

“My wife had an OBGYN appointment this morning,” Tauchman said following Thursday’s win. “And she told me the last walk-off was also we had an appointment that morning. So, I’m gonna start taking her to the doctor…we’re gonna get a lot of appointments in. So, shoutout women’s health care.

“She made sure that was the first message I had from her, so I wanted to put that out there. And she OK’d me sharing it, too.”

“Shoutout women’s health care.” Mike Tauchman has hit a walk-off both times his wife has had an OBGYN appointment. pic.twitter.com/lmxnMeGmfS — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 2, 2024

If Tauchman had a nickel for every time he had a walk-off hit following his wife’s OBGYN appointment, he would have two nickels — it isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. Right?

