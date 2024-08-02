Mike Tauchman hit a walk-off single for the Cubs, and in a funny postgame interview, he credited his wife's OBGYN appointment for his success. Credit: Marquee Sports Network
MLBBy Sam Neumann on

Mike Tauchman came up huge for the Chicago Cubs in their 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. The Cubs erased a 2-run deficit to score three runs in the ninth inning and walk off their bitter rivals. And they celebrated in grand style.

The Cubs outfielder had his jersey promptly ripped off, only to be covered in Gatorade and sunflower seeds by his teammates during his postgame interview with Marquee Sports Network. But that wasn’t even Tauchman’s best moment in front of a camera on the night, at least in an interview setting. He didn’t one-up his walk-off, which is hard to do in a Cubs-Cardinals contest, but he gave a great quote postgame.

As Tauchman discussed his walk-off with reporters in the clubhouse, he mentioned a common theme. No, it didn’t have to do with sitting on a pitch from a closer or choking up on the bat in a prominent spot. Instead, it concerned Tauchman’s wife and women’s health. Sometimes, you can’t explain coincidental things, but after it happens multiple times, perhaps you begin to see a pattern.

And that’s what Tauchman quipped during his postgame remarks.

“My wife had an OBGYN appointment this morning,” Tauchman said following Thursday’s win. “And she told me the last walk-off was also we had an appointment that morning. So, I’m gonna start taking her to the doctor…we’re gonna get a lot of appointments in. So, shoutout women’s health care.

“She made sure that was the first message I had from her, so I wanted to put that out there. And she OK’d me sharing it, too.”

If Tauchman had a nickel for every time he had a walk-off hit following his wife’s OBGYN appointment, he would have two nickels — it isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. Right?

[Marquee Sports Network]

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann