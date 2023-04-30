MLBRadioBy Jay Rigdon on

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday that Mike Shannon has died. Shannon, a radio broadcaster for the team for fifty years, was 83.

Shannon’s career as a player was spent entirely within the Cardinals organization as well. After his playing days, Shannon jumped to the broadcast booth, calling games alongside Jack Buck for decades before taking over as the lead radio voice. Shannon retired after his 50th season, in 2021.

I’ve written multiple obit posts like these for local broadcasters or writers, and in every one I’m reminded of the special connection that can form with that relationship.

That goes for all sports and media, but there’s something extra special about baseball broadcasters, especially on the radio side. The sheer volume of hours and years involved quite literally served as a soundtrack for thousands and thousands of people for half a century.

That can’t be replaced, and the era of anyone working in the same broadcasting booth for fifty years feels like it’s already a bygone one, or at least heading that direction.

RIP, Mike Shannon, and condolences to his friends and family.

About Jay Rigdon

Jay is a columnist at Awful Announcing. He is not a strong swimmer. He is probably talking to a dog in a silly voice at this very moment.

View all posts by Jay Rigdon