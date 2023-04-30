The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday that Mike Shannon has died. Shannon, a radio broadcaster for the team for fifty years, was 83.

He was our voice, our friend, and an icon for generations. We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Cardinals legend and St. Louis native son Mike Shannon. pic.twitter.com/4JPRbnUUaj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 30, 2023

Shannon’s career as a player was spent entirely within the Cardinals organization as well. After his playing days, Shannon jumped to the broadcast booth, calling games alongside Jack Buck for decades before taking over as the lead radio voice. Shannon retired after his 50th season, in 2021.

After retirement, Shannon joined the Cardinals' broadcast team in 1972, where he would spend 50 years as the team's radio voice. His voice, stories and unbridled passion for the game became the soundtrack to Cardinals baseball for generations of fans. pic.twitter.com/wEXbU5r0qt — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 30, 2023

I’ve written multiple obit posts like these for local broadcasters or writers, and in every one I’m reminded of the special connection that can form with that relationship.

That goes for all sports and media, but there’s something extra special about baseball broadcasters, especially on the radio side. The sheer volume of hours and years involved quite literally served as a soundtrack for thousands and thousands of people for half a century.

That can’t be replaced, and the era of anyone working in the same broadcasting booth for fifty years feels like it’s already a bygone one, or at least heading that direction.

RIP, Mike Shannon, and condolences to his friends and family.