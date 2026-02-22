Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The greatest player in Philadelphia Phillies history will not return to the team’s television broadcasts in 2026.

Phillies TV play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy revealed on X on Saturday that Mike Schmidt will not be part of the franchise’s broadcasts this year.

“Mike will be around but not [on] the air,” McCarthy told a user on X.

Unfortunately, no. Mike will be around but not ok the air. https://t.co/Zuvlpe9ftR — Tom McCarthy (@TMacPhils) February 21, 2026

Schmidt, 76, has occasionally appeared on weekend home broadcasts for the Phillies since 2014.

Tim Kelly of On Pattison notes that Schmidt was in the Philadelphia booth as a color commentator for the Phillies’ regular-season finale in 2025, but that was one of just four games he worked on the season.

On Thursday, it was reported that in-stadium reporter Taryn Hatcher will not be back with NBC Sports Philadelphia after joining the network in 2018, and that the network eliminated the position completely.

In a press release on Thursday, NBC Sports Philadelphia did not include Schmidt, leading to fans being curious about his status.

“Live games will feature play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy and veteran analysts Ruben Amaro Jr., Ben Davis and John Kruk rotating in the booth,” the NBC Sports Philadelphia press release stated. “Phillies legend Cole Hamels will also return as a game analyst on a part-time basis.”

Schmidt was a three-time NL MVP and a World Series MVP as part of an illustrious career for the Phillies that included 548 home runs. The legendary third baseman was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995, his first year of eligibility.