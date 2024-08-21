As he’s done during different road trips through the season, Gordon Beckham is filling in as an analyst for Steve Stone on NBC Sports Chicago during the Chicago White Sox series against the San Francisco Giants. That gave Giants announcers Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper a chance to have some fun with Beckham.

While not a superstar, Beckham enjoyed a nice playing career, playing 1,069 games over 11 seasons. Calling the series in San Francisco is something of a homecoming for Beckham, who briefly played with the Giants in 2016.

With the help of Len Kasper (who was filling in for regular White Sox announcer John Schriffen), Krukow and Kuiper filmed a segment that talked about Beckham’s career in San Francisco.

“Welcome back,” Krukow said. “Game 2 here at Oracle Park. And Kuip, I found out today that our old pal, Len Kasper is gonna broadcast the game tonight for the White Sox, on television, with his partner. I think it’s Gordon Beckham.”

“Yeah,” Kuiper replied. “Gordon Beckham, soccer player, married one of the Spice Girls.”

“No, no, no, no, no,” Krukow said. “I think he’s a baseball player. Somebody said he played for the Giants.”

“A forgetful forever Giant, Gordon Beckham?” Kuiper asked. “Yeah. I guess that’s who it is.”

“Well, fellas, good luck,” Krukow said. “And Gordon, we miss you.”

“No we don’t,” a correcting Kuiper added.

“That is pretty good right there. I had a legendary Giant career. I don’t know what they’re talking about,” a laughing Beckham said as his Giants stats were shown on the screen.

“They’re an institution here in San Francisco and — great guys,” Kasper said. “Yeah. I set ’em up.”

Beckham went 0-for-5 with a sacrifice fly in three games he played with the Giants during the final week of the 2016 season.

[Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago]