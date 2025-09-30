Photo credit: Mike Francesa Podcast

If the New York Yankees can’t handle visiting fans entering their stadium for the playoffs, Mike Francesa suggests they toughen up.

The Yankees will begin a Wild Card playoff series against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night in the Bronx, and they’re doing their best to ensure opposing fans won’t be making the trek down from New England.

According to WBZ News in Boston, Red Sox fans can find available tickets for this series at face value on Ticketmaster. But upon attempting to purchase a ticket, they’re met with a message stating “Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

Red Sox fans might be bothered by the policy as they consider a trip to Yankee Stadium. But no one is more upset than Mike Francesa.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The mighty Yankees are going to block fans from coming into a New York venue for a postseason game? They have now stooped to that level?” Francesa ranted on his podcast. “They have shrunk to that kind of franchise? This is the Pinstripes! These are the Yankees! Tell me it’s not true, that you haven’t sunk to the level of some second-rate franchise. Please! Hey, let them in. Let them have a party. Let them revel in it if they deserve it.”

Francesa accused the Yankees of being a “scared franchise” as they attempt to keep Red Sox fans out of their stadium, rejecting the notion that it’s done to prevent ticket scalping. According to Francesa, the Yankees sell season tickets to brokers.

“Don’t buy that nonsense for one second,” Francesa said, noting anyone can call up a broker and find a seat wherever they want. “This is about the Yankees becoming some second-rate, little paranoid organization.”

“I can’t believe that the once proud Bombers have shrunk to such tactics and have embarrassed us in such a way,” Francesa continued. “The Yankees have become a second-rate joke. Sad to say it. As they try to get a World Series and not embarrass themselves this year…it just shows you, the small-minded people you have running that franchise right now, that they feel they have to resort to what is second-city, second-rate franchise tactics at Yankee Stadium. Never thought I’d see it. Sad. Even worse than sad. Pitiful. Just pitiful.”

The same rules apply for any Canadian residents attempting to purchase tickets for a potential Toronto Blue Jays’ ALDS trip to Yankee Stadium next week.

This isn’t a new tactic, many franchises have attempted to limit opposing fans from buying playoff tickets, but it’s one Francesa believes is beneath the Yankees. Or it used to be beneath the Yankees. Remember, this is a team that even lets their players have well-groomed facial hair now.