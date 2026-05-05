Michael Kay and Suzyn Waldman placed flowers on home plate in honor of New York Yankees radio legend John Sterling. Credit: YES Network Credit: YES Network
By Matt Clapp on

Longtime New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling passed away at the age of 87 on Monday. Tributes have poured in for the legendary announcer, who called 5,060 consecutive Yankees games and retired abruptly in 2024 (before returning to call Yankees postseason games that year).

Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees honored Sterling with a video tribute and followed that with a moment of silence. YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay and longtime broadcast partner Suzyn Waldman placed flowers at home plate.

And here’s how Kay opened the YES Network broadcast alongside color commentator David Cone:

“Hello everybody, and welcome to Yankees baseball,” Kay said. “Along with David Cone, I’m Michael Kay. You’ve been hearing on the YES Network the last couple of hours; we’re honoring the life and tremendous career of John Sterling. We’ll do more of that as the game moves on. But you know, David, he’d probably be angry with us. He’d say, ‘There’s a game going on, so talk about that.’ So, we’re gonna do that for John.”

In the first inning, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer, and Kay went with Sterling’s home run call for Judge on the play-by-play.

“It is high! It is far! It is GONE! Aaron Judge! A Judgian blast! Here comes the Judge!”

That’s a beautiful tribute to Sterling from Kay.

The YES Network broadcast showed the players and fans honoring Sterling.

And here’s a look at some more of the Sterling tribute coverage from YES Network throughout the day:

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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