Credit: YES Network

The YES Network broadcast delivered, well, interesting commentary to begin the bottom of the third inning of Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

As the broadcast had its “Pinstripe Pride” moment recognizing passionate Yankees fans, a photo was shown of a Yankees fan, Rebecca, and her granddaughter, Hannah.

“Today’s picture is from Rebecca, sharing her love of the Yankees with her granddaughter, Hannah,” YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said.

That sounds normal enough, but Kay then took it in a different direction.

“That doesn’t look like Hannah’s grandma,” Kay continued. “That’s a very young grandma right there.”

Michael Kay: “That doesn’t look like Hannah’s grandma. That’s a very young grandma right there.” David Cone: “See, I’m learning. I’ve got a filter, Michael. I did not comment on that.” Kay: “But I could feel what you were thinking, and I didn’t like it.” pic.twitter.com/SE8969Kki5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2026

“See, I’m learning,” Yankees color commentator David Cone said. “I’ve got a filter, Michael. I did not comment on that.”

“But I could feel what you were thinking, and I didn’t like it,” Kay responded.

“I’m learning, Joe. I’m learning,” Cone told fellow color commentator Joe Girardi.

“Yeah, you’re in your 60s now,” Girardi said to Cone. “I mean, it’s about time. Maturity.”

“Let me tell you something, Joe,” Kay said. “That filter didn’t work in Seattle.”

“Late nights, Michael,” Girardi responded. “We’re not used to that time.”

“Yeah, it’s a different broadcast after 10 o’clock,” Cone explained.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that this commentary didn’t happen on the New York Mets’ broadcast with Keith Hernandez leading the way.