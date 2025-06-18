Photo Credit: YES Network

Going into Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, most Yankees fans assumed the team’s offensive woes couldn’t get much worse after back-to-back shutout losses. But unfortunately, they saw much of the same on Tuesday night, which longtime Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay chose to comment on just after the final pitch of the game.

Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks had no problems capitalizing on the ice-cold Yankees offense, throwing six innings and striking out nine hitters. And the Yankees didn’t fare any better against an Angels bullpen that came into the game with the third-highest ERA in baseball. The relievers allowed just one baserunner en route to a 4-0 victory.

Fittingly, the final hitter of the game for the Yankees, Paul Goldschmidt, struck out swinging. And as he walked into the dugout, Kay highlighted the fact that the Yankees’ scoreless inning streak had reached 29 consecutive innings, which he finds “incomprehensible” given how strong their lineup is on paper.

“And here is the payoff. Swing and a miss,” said Kay, on the call of Goldschmidt’s at-bat. “And that will do it. The Yankees get shut out for the third straight time. Only the seventh time in the franchise’s history, which started in 1903, that they have been shut out in three consecutive games. 29 straight innings. And when you see a lineup with this sort of talent base, it’s almost incomprehensible that they have been shut down to this extent.”

Kay has never been afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to other organizations around the MLB. But this is about as strong a statement as you will ever see from a lead play-by-play voice in regards to their own team.

That said, “incomprehensible” is a fitting description of the team’s offensive woes. Especially when you consider the fact that throughout the entirety of the 2025 MLB season, the Yankees sport the second-best team OPS behind just the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While Kay is clearly quite concerned about the lack of production coming from the Yankees’ offense, Yankees manager Aaron Boone seems to believe that this stretch of games is just a blip on the radar. After Tuesday’s game, Boone spoke with reporters, explaining how he still believes that his offense is amongst the best in baseball, and that they have just had “a tough few days”.

“We are one of the best offenses in the league, and we’ve had a tough few days,” Boone said, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Aaron Boone said he felt the #Yankees were pressing tonight. “We are one of the best offenses in the league, and we’ve had a tough few days,” he said. He added, among other things: “Think small, big things come.” — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) June 18, 2025

All eyes will be on the Yankees for all the wrong reasons in their matchup against the Angels on Wednesday night as they approach franchise history for consecutive scoreless innings.

According to Katie Sharp of Stathead, the Yankees have never been shut out in four consecutive games. So if they aren’t able to find some sort of an answer offensively on Wednesday, expect Kay to have an even more strongly worded message to the Yankees’ lineup.