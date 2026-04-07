Credit: ESPN New York

Michael Kay has spoken again as the authoritative opinion on all things Juan Soto, and he wants New York Yankees fans to know they should be ashamed of themselves.

Kay has spent much of the last year telling Yankees fans, Mets fans, and even Soto himself how they should be handling the outfielder’s decision to trade the Bronx for Flushing. And after a year of lectures, it’s those raucous Yankee fans who still haven’t learned their lesson.

During the eighth inning of their Sunday afternoon loss to the Miami Marlins, a “F*ck Juan Soto” chant broke out at Yankee Stadium, even bleeding through on the broadcast. Kay learned about the chant after the game, stating he never heard it in real time because he’s calling the game with a headset on. And while he probably wouldn’t have addressed the vulgar chant on the broadcast anyway, Kay did take time to address it on his Monday afternoon ESPN New York radio show.

ICYMI: @RealMichaelKay believes it was an awful look for New York Yankees fans to chant “F*** Juan Soto” during the Yankees-Marlins game. Tune into The Michael Kay Show weekdays from 1P-3P on the @ESPNNewYork App & YouTube 📲 WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/ylvdmCGdz5 pic.twitter.com/z65TQVfOfc — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) April 6, 2026



“Yankee fans, it’s an awful look,” Kay ranted. “It’s not something that should become a thing. It’s an awful look. You look like babies, you look like jilted lovers that you’re upset that Juan Soto left you for the Mets. There’s nothing that would have led you, a right-minded fan, to chant that. Nothing. You make yourself look small, you make yourself look jealous, you make yourself look like you can’t accept the fact that somebody left you.

“Juan Soto didn’t do anything wrong. He went to the Mets, who had a better deal on the table…That doesn’t mean you make yourself look so small-town where this becomes a thing like ‘bleep Jose Altuve’ and now it becomes ‘bleep Juan Soto.’ No, that’s not good! That’s a bad look for Yankee fans if this becomes a thing. Juan Soto does not deserve it, number one. Number two, you’re giving ammunition to Met fans…what are you doing? Who are the people that did it?” Kay asked. “Shame on all of you. It’s disgraceful. Don’t to that! You know how ridiculous it makes you look? What’s the end game? To look jealous? To look small?”

Soto has now been a Met for longer than he was a Yankee. He was in the Bronx for one season. Michael Kay is right, it is lame for any Yankees fans to still be concerned with Soto. But let’s not shame the masses for the crimes of a few. It wasn’t the whole stadium chanting “F*ck Juan Soto,” Kay even admitted it wasn’t loud enough for him to notice it while calling the game. But when Kay finds out someone was dropping F-bombs, he can’t help but lash out.

If this at all sounds familiar, it’s because Kay had a nearly identical rant after a “F*ck Juan Soto” chant broke out at Yankee Stadium almost exactly one year ago. At least he’s consistent. The chant wasn’t very Yankee-like then, and it’s still not very Yankee-like now.