Photo Credit: YES Network.

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay is having a rough couple of weeks.

In late June, Kay, who also hosts The Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio, was irate over an ad on the show calling the New York Mets broadcast booth the best in baseball.

Kay was irate on his show again on Wednesday, this time turning his anger on a caller who said he never criticizes the Yankees.

Michael Kay goes off on a caller who says he’ll never criticize the Yankees. “All I do is sit here and criticize the Yankees every day. Are you hard of hearing?” pic.twitter.com/AzZjnB9jQm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 10, 2024

“You know what, jerkoff. You want me to hang up on you, don’t you? I’m not going to hang up on you; I’m going to let you spew your nonsense. All I do is sit here and criticize the Yankees every day. Are you hard of hearing, Mike?” Kay asked the caller before having a brief back and forth before yelling at him again.

“Again, you want me to hang up on you, you clown. I’m going to let you bury yourself. I’m not going to hang up on you; you deserve to be exposed as a moron,” Kay continued.

Even then, Kay still wasn’t done, eventually hanging up on the caller and continuing his rant.

“I put myself in the crosshairs. I criticize this team to an extent that no broadcaster ever does…Don’t tell me I don’t criticize the team.” pic.twitter.com/00nYc3bwD3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 10, 2024

“Clown. Clown. Jerk. Moron,” Kay said, drawing a response from co-host Peter Rosenberg who said that wasn’t a very nice ending to the call.

“Do you realize how much I, I shouldn’t say, jeopardize myself, but I put myself in the crosshairs? I criticize this team to an extent that no broadcaster ever does,” Kay added. Don’t tell me that I don’t criticize the team. This guy is clueless.”

