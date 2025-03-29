Credit: YES

The New York Yankees put on a home-run clinic Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting nine dingers en route to a 20-9 victory.

The Yankees hit back-to-back-to-back homers on the first three pitches of the game and finished the first inning with four dingers. Aaron Judge slammed three home runs on the day as part of an absolutely dominant hitting performance by the defending American League champions.

First nine-homer game in #Yankees history: Paul Goldschmidt

Cody Bellinger

Aaron Judge

Austin Wells

Anthony Volpe (3 R)

Aaron Judge (4 R)

Jazz Chisholm, Jr.

Aaron Judge (2 R)

Oswald Peraza (2 R) — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 29, 2025

It was easy to notice that Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe both stepped to the plate with unusual-looking bats that seemed to have a larger barrel and skinnier top than the usual ones you see. YES broadcaster Michael Kay took some time to explain why that is.

Michael Kay explains that the Yankees made new bats “where they moved a lot of the wood into the label so the harder part of the bat is going to strike the ball.” Seems relevant today… pic.twitter.com/cpldzigdrT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2025

That’s an interesting anecdote, especially given New York’s hitting display on Saturday. However, the strange-looking bats, coupled with the team’s power-hitting performance, had some baseball fans wondering if there was some chicanery afoot.

This seems kind of weird… https://t.co/tlWxt494QK — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) March 29, 2025

While they look weird, there’s nothing illegal about the bats. Per MLB rules, “the bat shall be a smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length.” This new and improved Yankees version still fits within those parameters.

Of course, that won’t stop baseball fans from griping about the Yankees and their perceived advantages. That’s as much a baseball tradition at this point as the 7th inning stretch.