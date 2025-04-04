Photo credit: The Michael Kay Show

Michael Kay has a big problem with New York Yankees fans chanting “f*ck Juan Soto.” And surprisingly, his issue has nothing to do with the f-bomb part of it.

As the Yankees were nabbing their fourth win of the season Thursday night, thanks in part to their torpedo bat-induced power surge through six games, a group of fans introduced a “f*ck Juan Soto” chant to the stadium. The Yankees were not playing against Soto, who ditched the Bronx after just one season with the Yankees for a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets.

Fuck Juan Soto chants in the bronx lol obsessed pic.twitter.com/ht8bmAKly4 — GC (@new_typ3) April 4, 2025



Despite the Yankees’ hot start and Soto’s off night, the Bronx fans were still offended enough by his departure to start the chant. On Friday afternoon, Kay scolded the angry fans on his radio show.

“We hear this silly banter back and forth about big brother, little brother. You know what that was yesterday, everybody? I hate to say it, and you’re not gonna like it. That was little brother nonsense,” the Yankees’ play-by-play voice ranted. “Why are you chanting about Juan Soto? Your team is winning. And that’s what you’re coming up with? You kind of should be a little bit embarrassed.”

“Shame on all of you. Really, shame on all of you. It’s such an awful tiny look…You are still big brother. The Mets haven’t won anything. They won a bidding war for Juan Soto. They haven’t won a championship since 1986,” Kay said while on the New York Mets’ flagship radio station. “It’s been 39 years since they won a title, and you’re chanting bleep Juan Soto? I don’t get it. Color me confused. I don’t get it, and it’s a bad look. It’s a bad, bad look…I think it’s an awful, awful look by all of you. All of you! And I would have addressed it yesterday if I actually heard it through my headphones.”

Kay said all of this without even paying attention to the fact that an F-bomb was used. The Yankees’ radio voice has repeatedly expressed his disdain for anyone who uses the word, especially on live television. But no, his issue was about the fans still heartbroken by Soto’s departure.

Maybe it wasn’t quite as embarrassing as Kay portrayed. This wasn’t the entire stadium crying about Soto in unison. But for those who did partake, it wasn’t not very Yankee-like.

Hopefully, all of you who participated in the vulgar chant will be able to live with yourselves.