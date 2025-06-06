Photo credit: The Michael Kay Show

Michael Kay believes he’s living rent-free in New York Mets fans, but it’s starting to seem like it might be the other way around.

The Mets are in first place, they have the richest owner in baseball and a star-studded lineup, which leaves Kay to wonder why their fans are wasting any energy on him. The relationship between Kay and Mets fans is broken, and the TV voice of the New York Yankees doesn’t care to fix it.

“Mets fans cannot enjoy any kind of success,” Kay declared on his Thursday radio show for ESPN New York. “Because they always have to have a grievance. They always have to have something to complain about. And they’re so thirsty when it comes to being right and proving somebody who said something about their team wrong. So, then they misappropriate what people do say to fit their silly little childish narrative.”

Last month, Kay reported Juan Soto was “very, very glum” since opting to leave the Yankees for a 15-year $765 million deal with the Mets. Kay also reported Soto wanted to stay with the Yankees but left for the Mets to appease his family. Naturally, Mets fans have sought to debunk the narrative that Soto is unhappy with the Mets.

So, when Soto nailed a water bottle flip in the dugout earlier this week during their series agains the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mets fans were quick to make sure Kay witnessed the $765 million outfielder laughing and smiling with his teammates. And Kay didn’t like that.

Juan Soto nails the watter bottle flip! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZjbhYsbyf8 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 5, 2025



“The little gnats that for some reason I live rent free in their mind,” Kay said of the Mets fans who called him out. “The prevailing narrative, which to me is laughable, ‘Kay just made that up because his radio show failed. That’s why they took him off the radio show and he needs to get clicks.’ Well, you simpletons, that’s not the case at all. My radio show didn’t fail, it was a rousing success.”

“I wonder if the people that say stuff like this are embarrassed by their stupidity,” Kay continued. “Can they look in the mirror with their tongue hanging out breathing up against the window at their visage and be proud of themselves? Or do they realize that they are lying punks that are just saying stuff in order to fit their narrative…moronic, dumb, ill-informed. But if that makes you happy, if somehow, I keep living rent-free in your head where your whole purpose in life is to prove that somehow, I was wrong, keep trying baby cause my question and answer to you is, how’s it working out?

“You think I need to make up something and ruin a 39, 40-year career? Make up something for what? What would clicks do for me, you bunch of ill-informed nitwits. Please, get over me. I’m not worth your trouble. I’m the other team’s announcer…you know how silly you look…you know how small and insignificant you make yourself out to be?”

Sir, this is a baseball game.

But Kay wasn’t done. He proceeded to lash out with more insults for the Mets fans who don’t believe his Soto report, calling them “Losers!” before claiming, “I don’t let fleas go on the back of lions. And you’re all fleas…What a bunch of clowns. Nitwit clowns.”

The “living rent-free in your head” insult is one of the cheapest attempts at winning any sort of argument or dispute. But in the relationship of Mets fans and Michael Kay, someone definitely appears to be “living rent-free” in the other’s head. Just not in the way Kay tried to present it.