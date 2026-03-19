Credit: ESPN New York

Michael Kay may have been rooting for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but it’s not because he sought to prove the United States was bigger and better than every other country.

Part of what makes the World Baseball Classic, and any international sporting event, great is its ability to unite fans and lean into inherent rooting interests. But rooting for your country in a sporting event is still different than comparing it to battle. Which is why Kay didn’t understand Team USA manager Mark DeRosa bringing in former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill to give the American players a motivational speech.

In the wake of Team USA losing the WBC final to Venezuela, Kay was joined by Mike Lupica on his Wednesday afternoon ESPN Radio show in New York, and the New York Yankees TV voice said some of the force-fed patriotism around the competition made him “uneasy.”

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“I don’t like wrapping sports in a flag and preaching patriotism and bringing in SEAL Team 6 people,” Kay explained. “The only uniform that counts to me is the one that’s worn by the men and women of our military. They decide wins and losses. You don’t represent me because you have USA on the chest, I don’t believe it.”

Kay shared a similar sentiment earlier this week after Yankees captain Aaron Judge claimed the World Baseball Classic was bigger and better than the World Series. And while Kay can appreciate players buying into this event, he doesn’t believe it should be rooted in any sort of ‘my country is better than yours’ emotion.

“There are people that represent the United States that really represent the United States, and you know who those people are? The men and women of the military,” Kay said. “They decide the greatness of this country, their sheer bravery, how they fight for freedom and throw their lives on the line. That is significant to me. The United States winning the gold medal against Canada? Wonderful. Thrilled for them. Not a referendum on my country, it’s just not.”

“Aren’t we getting a little bit nonsensical with this jingoistic stuff?” Kay asked. “Mark DeRosa brought in one of the Navy SEAL guys that was part of the group that killed Osama Bin Laden. Okay. Whatever gets the people motivated…but to equate a baseball game to that, I don’t know.”

Athletes should be proud to represent their country during international competition. And many of the Team USA players were vocal about their pride. But wearing “USA” on your chest doesn’t change the fact that it’s still a sporting event.