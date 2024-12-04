Credit: ‘The Michael Kay Show’

Back in October, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred floated the idea of a significant rule change that would alter late-game situations in baseball forever called the “golden at-bat” rule. And while many are against the move, longtime New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay seems to believe Manfred is at least on the right track in trying to increase popularity around the sport.

For those unaware of the specifics of Manfred’s golden at-bat rule, it is a rule brought up by Manfred on a recent appearance on John Ourand’s podcast that would allow managers to allow any hitter in their lineup to get an at-bat at any single point of the game, regardless of where the batting order stands.

For example, the Dodgers could hypothetically have Shohei Ohtani come to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning no matter where he is in the batting order.

Perhaps more than any other sport, tradition looms large in baseball. And any significant changes, like this proposal from Manfred, are seen in the eyes of many baseball fans as an attack on this tradition.

Naturally, Manfred’s idea has received plenty of pushback, even though it is little more than a concept at this point. That includes from longtime New York Mets radio play-by-play voice Howie Rose, who questioned whether the potential rule change was an early April Fool’s joke.

“Whaaaaat? Is this an April Fool’s joke in December? Come on,” wrote Rose in a post on X.

Whaaaaat? Is this an April Fool’s joke in December? Come on. https://t.co/ExfNHVrJ3U — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) December 3, 2024

Kay took notice of Rose’s criticisms, ripping him for it and applauding Manfred for at least attempting to create buzz around the sport of baseball, even though he does see the flaws of this rule.

“Is it perfect? No. Would I sign off on it? I probably wouldn’t,” said Kay on Tuesday’s edition of The Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York 98.7. But imagine the outcry because a guy is trying to do something to juice a game that is trying to be juiced. And all of the people who say this is like sacrilege… Guess what? We’ve got you. It’s the young people, we don’t have them. So we have to turn the ninth inning into an event where your best player is going up against the closer. And you see no value in that because nothing can change in baseball because it’s not a sport, it’s a religion.

“You all have to get your heads out of your butts. To jump a guy for trying to make a legitimate change… For thinking about a legitimate change. Even a guy I love, Howie Rose. ‘This has got to be a joke’. No, the loss of baseball eyeballs. That’s a joke, Howie! There has got to be something to stop the erosion of this great game. You’ve got to make an appeal to more people. Younger people. Those are the people we do not have. And you’re gonna crucify Rob Manfred because he is thinking outside of the box. … You people all have to grow up. And you all have to open your eyes and see what’s happening with the game.”

ICYMI on @TMKSESPN:@RealMichaelKay gives his thoughts on Rob Manfred’s floating idea of a new “Golden At-Bat” rule for MLB. pic.twitter.com/c9TCExN3dc — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) December 3, 2024

Kay’s message is clear. Old-school talking heads within baseball have to start being more open to change in order to bring more eyeballs to the sport, even if it isn’t this particular rule change.

This season, MLB did see a dramatic uptick in both TV viewership and in-person attendance. But still, work needs to be done if the league truly wants to become a clear top-rate sports product in the United States.

There’s obviously a ways to go until this concept actually becomes a rule, if it even does at all. But clearly, Michael Kay is all for ideas that have a chance to bring more eyes to the sport. Tradition be damned.

