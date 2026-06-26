Credit: YES Network

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have one of the biggest rivalries in sports and absolutely hate each other. This is well known.

But when Red Sox fans at Fenway Park chanted “Yankees suck” during Thursday night’s Yankees-Red Sox game at Fenway Park, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay found that “really strange.”

“It’s really strange, the crowd chanting that old chant they have here,” Kay said on the YES Network broadcast. “I guess the standings on the left-field board, they can’t see those.”

“I guess the standings on the left field board. They can’t see those.” Michael Kay after Red Sox fans break out in a “Yankees suck” chant. pic.twitter.com/5pdr6HQooC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 26, 2026

The Red Sox have had a disastrous season, entering play on Thursday with a 32-46 record and in last place in the American League East. The Yankees, on the other hand, entered the game with a 48-31 record, good for the top mark in the AL.

Regardless, it’s a historic rivalry, and fans are going to demonstrate their hate for the other side no matter how things are going.

That’s especially the case when the Red Sox have the lead over the Yankees in a particular game, as was the case in this instance, with Boston leading 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning. And Boston went on to win the game 6-3.

Even YES Network color commentator David Cone noted to Kay about the commitment from Red Sox fans, “They chanted this at the Patriots’ Super Bowl. It’s ingrained.”

Sometimes it’s okay to lean into the fun of the rivalry and not take everything so seriously.