Michael Kay is undoubtedly in full celebration mode today after the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox to advance to the American League Divisional Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The TV voice of the Yankees has taken delight in seeing his squad defeat its division rivals, but has also been gloating since the playoffs started in the direction of New York Mets fans. Whereas Mets fans have given Kay a lot of grief during the MLB season, especially over his comments about Juan Soto, the fact that the Yankees are in the playoffs and the Mets are not has given him plenty to crow about.

On Thursday’s show, before the Yankees closed the door on the Red Sox, Kay was discussing how Boston fans love to razz Yankees fans whenever they beat them, but Mets fans have a particular beef with their crosstown rivals. He ended up launching into a mini-rant against Mets fans during The Michael Kay Show, which included a specific metaphor about dating actress Sydney Sweeney.

“The Red Sox, if they beat the Yankees, they have the right to lord over them. They really do,” said Kay. “The thing that I don’t get is that Met fans, some Met fans, are just waiting, gleefully waiting to say, ‘Look, you lasted three more games than we did. There’s no difference between not making the playoffs and losing in the wild card. None.’

“So my question to you would be, if you had a chance and you asked Sydney Sweeney out on a date, and she turned you down. But then she said yes to another guy, and they went out on three dates, and it didn’t work out. What guy had it better? The guy who got the three dates with Sydney Sweeney or the one that got shot down right away?

“I mean, Met fan, for the most part, what I would say, you really should pipe down about, ‘Oh, look, it’s only three more games than we played. We’re waiting for you in Cancun.’ Yeah, and your ballpark for the last three days is a Spirit Halloween. While the Yankees are pouring about 50,000 people a game into their stadium for the Wild Card. Do they want to win? Of course they do. And if they lose, the season would be a failure.

“But what’s more of a failure? Adding one of the best players in baseball history to a team and not making the playoffs, or subtracting one of the best players in baseball history and making the playoffs? So I know that Met fans are going to try to change the narrative, some Met fans, and say, ‘Oh, you didn’t even last that much longer. It’s just one series.’ One series is better than none. One series is better than none.'”

The Yankees will now get more than one series in these playoffs, and Kay will have even more ammo for Mets fans next time he hears their complaints.