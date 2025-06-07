An Awful Announcing rendering of Michael Kay and the New York Mets logo.

New York Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay has been one of Juan Soto’s biggest critics in his first season playing for their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, which has predictably gotten under the skin of many Mets fans. But soon, Mets fans will be able to voice their frustrations to Kay in person ahead of the upcoming Subway Series in Queens.

Whether it be calling Mets fans “moronic”, encouraging Yankees fans to boo Juan Soto, or simply sharing his opinion that Soto never really wanted to be a member of the Mets, Kay has discussed what’s going on with the Mets far more extensively than perhaps any season before.

Mets fans who have wanted to speak to Kay to tell him he is wrong will now get the chance to do exactly that.

In a post on X on Friday, Kay explained that he will be in Lot E at Citi Field ahead of next Thursday’s game between the Mets and the Nationals, telling Mets fans that he would “love to talk with all the great fans making their way to the game.”

“Please come to Lot E next Thursday at CitiField as I will be part of Rick and Dave’s tailgate,” wrote Kay. “Love to talk with all the great fans making their way to the game. I’ll be the tall guy with the long face. Look forward to seeing the faces behind all the kind words.”

Please come to Lot E next Thursday at CitiField as I will be part of Rick and Dave’s tailgate. Love to talk with all the great fans making their way to game. I’ll be the tall guy with the long face. Look forward to seeing the faces behind all the kind words! pic.twitter.com/SbLukC0w2m — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) June 6, 2025

Perhaps Kay is trying to save face with Mets fans. Or perhaps he truly wants the fanbase to know what his stance actually is on Juan Soto.

Either way, Mets fans predictably aren’t all that eager to meet him given all that he has had to say about the organization recently, which the majority of the fanbase made incredibly clear in their replies to Kay’s social media post.

Here’s a better idea: Why don’t YOU have Juan Soto on for an interview. Right there in Lot E. You tell him your version and he can reply. I’ll hang up and listen… — Vince 22 (@VinceG222) June 6, 2025

Don’t come. we don’t want you — Adam (@Nsaniity_) June 6, 2025

This is all very pathetic. Be better Michael. — Andrew Livingston (@AndrewLiv) June 6, 2025