Credit: YES Network

Michael Kay just wanted to stir his tea, but he subsequently stirred up trouble with analyst Joe Girardi in the YES Network booth.

Kay and Girardi were on the call for the New York Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night. But Girardi briefly put the game on hold to berate Kay for something he witnessed in the booth.

Joe Girardi absolutely fired up about Michael Kay using his eyeglasses to stir his tea. https://t.co/AxyOTkBBpY pic.twitter.com/pKZWzLHVgt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 29, 2026



“Let’s talk about what you did last half inning,” Girardi began to rant. “You ask for tea, hot tea. Not sure why, I don’t know if you’re cold. And Jennifer was nice enough to give you your tea and your Equal. You steeped, and then you added your Equal. That dissolves, that dissolves! And you stirred it with your glasses.”

The video of Girardi turning away from the field to stare directly at Kay as he ripped the Yankees play-by-play voice for stirring tea with his glasses was proof of how disgusted the former MLB manager was by the behavior. Kay defended himself by noting he received tea without a stirrer and insisted the Equal needs to be mixed into his hot tea. They’re both right. Equal will dissolve in a cup of hot tea, but it still needs to be stirred to make sure the dissolved sweetener doesn’t pool at the bottom of the cup.

The question is whether it was necessary for Kay to stir the tea with his eyeglasses. Kay admittedly has the palate of a 5-year-old, and apparently, he has the food etiquette of one as well. Because frantically grabbing the nearest thing you can find to stir a cup of liquid is exactly what a 5-year-old would do.

Stirring tea or any beverage with the frame of your eyeglasses is bizarre behavior. But in Kay’s defense, imagine what fans would be saying if he made a big deal about his tea being delivered without a spoon or stirrer? Kay had a cup of hot tea handed to him without a mixing device. And instead of complaining, the voice of the New York Yankees got resourceful. Instead of being ripped for stirring tea with his glasses, maybe Kay deserves credit for not being above stirring tea with his glasses.