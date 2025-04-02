Credit: YES

Being a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer brings with it particular demands that go beyond the scope of calling balls and strikes.

It requires an intimate knowledge of your team’s players and their idiosyncrasies, quirks, and interests.

So when YES color commentator Paul O’Neill wondered aloud, “What do we got going here, Michael?” as cameras zoomed in on New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s custom Japanese anime One Piece cleats, 64-year-old announcer Michael Kay sprang into action.

“Well, that is, um… He wears a lot of things from an anime series called One Piece,” said Kay during Chisholm’s 2nd inning at-bat. “On his arm band, you see Monkey D. Luffy, also known as Straw Hat Luffy. He’s the captain and founder of the Straw Hat Pirates.”

“Nice,” responded a befuddled O’Neill.

“…And protagonist of the anime and manga series One Piece. I know you were asking about this, Paul, that Monkey D. Luffy has the properties of rubber after accidentally eating one of the devil fruits.”

“…okay,” was the best O’Neill could offer in response. “I’m glad you explained that.

“Jazz is a big anime fan,” added Kay.

That’s when clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits chimed in with a fun fact of her own.

“Now, guys, you know that big chain that he wears sometimes? The hat? Well, that’s from that series as well. He also has that same design in his teeth.”

“In his teeth, really?” asked Kay.

“Yes. I thought it was new this spring. I think he got it at the end of last year. I asked him about it. I was like, ‘Wow, I haven’t seen that before.’ A lot of diamonds.”

“That’s up close and personal,” said O’Neill.

“A lot of diamonds,” she reiterated as Chisholm struck out.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is playing in full One Piece gear 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/CpJsAW0184 — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2025

The custom Air Jordan 1 cleats were created by 13-year-old NY-based artist @EvanTheArtist10. As Kay alluded to, they’re just one aspect of the One Piece gear the Yankees star has been sporting to start the season.

If O’Neill wants to learn more about One Piece, he had better start watching the anime. He’s only about 1,122 episodes behind.