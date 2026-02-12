Photo credit: ESPN New York

Even in the dead of winter, the feud between New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay and Mets fans is as warm as ever.

Kay’s quarreling with Mets fans as the voice of the Yankees is one of the great entertaining feuds in baseball, maybe in all of sports and media. It seems like no matter what happens, there’s always trash talk going one way or another. It could be Juan Soto one day or Sydney Sweeney the next.

This time, it was Luke Weaver showing up to Mets camp with a Yankees bag. The horror!

And in this case, Kay thought he was trying to actually stick up for the Mets and their fans by saying Weaver should have gotten some swag representing his new team or anything other than their crosstown rivals. But after all the past drama, it doesn’t seem like Mets fans were interested in his thoughts on ESPN Radio New York’s The Michael Kay Show.

@RealMichaelKay explains his comments from yesterday about Luke Weaver showing up to Mets camp with Yankees gear.

“I’m never going to win over a segment of that fanbase. Ever,” Kay argued. “I’m defending the New York Mets saying that Luke Weaver should respect them and have called for a Met bag or any other bag rather than the Yankee equipment bag. And I like Luke Weaver. And Met fans come out, ‘mind your business, who cares, we don’t care, he will have his Met bag in two minutes. I can’t win with you lunatics. I’m defending you and you turn on me and what I’m going to say, be careful what you wish. Because if you really want me to be a jackass I can play that role beautifully. I really could.”

Michael Kay is so fed up with Mets fans that he even told them to go ahead and tune out of his show because they clearly can’t handle his takes on anything relating to the team. Although let’s be honest, that wouldn’t be very much fun now, would it.

“I don’t want to be that guy who’s always anti-Met. I’m defending the Mets yesterday and there’s a subset of you people that jump me for that. Like I can’t even talk about the Mets without being criticized. Can’t even say a word! Can’t even say a word. So either if I defend you, you don’t want to hear it. So my advice to every single one of you, don’t listen to the show. Don’t consume the show. Don’t watch the show on the ESPN New York YouTube channel. Don’t. Unless you want to hate watch it. I guess that’s cool.”

If Michael Kay is getting this fired up in his feud with New York Mets fans in February just because of a bag someone carried in to Spring Training, just imagine the kind of fireworks that will be in store for the 2026 season. It should be a spicy one.