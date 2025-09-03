Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay watches batting practice prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

You can attempt to keep athletes from going out at night, but Michael Kay knows that won’t necessarily stop them from having orgies in the hotel.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave fans a new reason to criticize him earlier this week, when he showed up at Chapel Hill to watch Bill Belichick’s coaching debut with North Carolina, a 48-14 loss to TCU. It was an off day for the Yankees and Boone’s son, Brandon is in his second season as a student assistant on North Carolina’s coaching staff. Still, many Yankee fans took issue with Boone traveling to North Carolina instead of prepping for the team’s stretch run toward the playoffs.

Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay, however, had no issue with Boone making the trip, calling fans out for attempting to tell any player or coach how to spend their free time. Because fans might want their favorite teams to stay locked in their hotel rooms, but as Kay notes, what if they’re having an orgy?

Michael Kay talked about Boone going to the UNC game and somehow ended up on an orgy analogy 🤦‍♂️ Like… he could’ve said literally anything else. Wtf man? 🫠 pic.twitter.com/d786iCnkny — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) September 2, 2025



“I’ve always said that about players too, you know, when players are out. ‘Well, they should be back in their hotel room.’ Okay, what if they’re having an orgy in their hotel room?” Kay asked on his ESPN New York radio show. “That okay? You wouldn’t know about it. So, they go out to dinner with people or they’re having fun with people outside, well, that angers you because there’s a game the next day. What if they were in the hotel room and they set up a trapeze and there were people flying through the air having an orgy? You wouldn’t know about it, but you’d be fine.”

This might be one of the best analogies in sports radio history. When Kay started defending Boone going to a UNC football game on his day off, no one foresaw this pivot to a flying trapeze orgy. But did Kay come up with that off the top of his head? Or did this analogy stem from a wild rumor?

We don’t want to jump to any reckless accusations. But there are certainly some obvious candidates who stand out.