Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It’s one thing to be trolled by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the New York Mets have been humbled to the point where even the Minnesota Twins are mocking them.

The start of the 2026 Major League Baseball season has been a disaster for the Mets. Instead of competing for the best record in the league, they’ve been floundering amongst the worst records. But if they are going to have a get-right stretch, 14 games against the Twins, Rockies, Nationals, and Angels seemed to be it.

And through five innings against the Twins Monday night, it looked like the Mets’ luck might be starting to turn. De facto captain Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer, and starting pitcher Nolan McLean was literally perfect. But Minnesota tied it up in the seventh, and they took the lead for good in the ninth after new Mets closer Devin Williams suffered another meltdown.

In the aftermath of that meltdown, the 2026 MLB season went from bad to historically bad for the Mets, as they were handed their 12th consecutive loss by the Twins, their longest such streak since Aug. 2002. To make matters worse, no MLB team has ever overcome a losing streak of at least 12 games to make the postseason in the World Series era. And to make matters even worse, the Mets are now in a position to be aptly trolled by the Twins, who were eager to jump on social media with a witty note about this 12-game losing streak.

Things you can get in a dozen:

– Eggs

– Roses

– Mets losses pic.twitter.com/qACxaxYOn4 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 22, 2026



“Things you can get in a dozen,” the Minnesota Twins social media team wrote in a post, “Eggs, Roses, Mets losses.”

Boom, roasted. But that’s where the Mets find themselves right now. They entered the season with playoff and maybe even some World Series expectations, and now they’re being trolled by a team that entered the season hoping to avoid 90 losses.

SNY attempted to exorcise the demons with garlic and burning sage ahead of the Mets’ series opener against the Twins on Monday night. Obviously, it didn’t work. But if ever there was a point of hitting rock bottom, being trolled by the Twins would have to be it.