The New York Mets pulled off a miraculous 10-9 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night. New York has been on a bit of a run that’s seen the team win a series against the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays this past week. The team seems to be finding its form after a tough month, and the SNY booth was energetic as the Mets marched back to victory. Gary Cohen and Ron Darling called Mets action from the booth, as they usually do, from Citi Field. The network decided to run through the booth cameras of three big moments from the game.

First, slugger Pete Alonso crushed his MLB-leading 17th home run to tie the game at 7. He did so incredibly, with a Grand Slam that sent Citi Field, Met fans, and the booth into a frenzy. Cohen could be seen delivering a fist pump after the ball flew over the fence.

Then, prized prospect Francisco Álvarez chipped in with a clutch base hit that tied the game at nine runs apiece. That set the stage for the walk-off hit by Francisco Lindor, who helped seal the win over his former team.

Pete Alonso with the grand slam, Francisco Álvarez with the clutch hit, Francisco Lindor with the walk-off. Another epic night at Citi Field calls for 3 more booth cams ??? pic.twitter.com/vBa2HA5MH0 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2023

Booth cams tend to have some mixed results, as we saw with Kevin Harlan and his reaction to being filmed during the Virginia-Furman upset. The SNY team, though, has habitually pushed these videos out. Met fans seem to like them, too, so this enthusiasm from Gary Cohen resonates well with the essential people in the Mets fanbase.

[SNY]