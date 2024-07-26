Credit: SNY

Over the years, SNY has accommodated New York Mets fans by showing the booth’s reaction to some of the bigger moments across the season. After all, the Mets have one of the best booths in baseball — the best according to AA’s readers — but giving introspection to how a lifelong fan (Gary Cohen) and two former players (Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling) react in live time.

Obviously, it goes without saying that wearing rose-colored glasses in the booth could cast a shadow on its credibility. But that top-ranked Mets booth does a great job of looking at things from a nuanced perspective. At the same time, Cohen and his counterparts, for that matter, are never afraid to take hold of a big moment and let their honest and authentic reactions shine through.

That’s what happened during Thursday’s win vs. the Atlanta Braves. As mentioned above, fans have grown accustomed to seeing the live look-ins at the booth after a dramatic win. So, when the clip eventually appeared on X following Jeff McNeil’s walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning, Mets fans were notably tuned in.

Cohen, who has become known for tossing his pen and throwing up his arms in a commotion—but never lets that get in the way of a call—rose to his feet. Just when Braves outfielder Ramón Laureano overran McNeil’s flyball down the right field line, Cohen shot up, and so did the decibels in his voice.

“HE OVERRUNS IT AND THE METS WIN THE BALLGAME!” Gary, Keith and Ron on the call as the Mets walk-off the Braves in the 10th inning! 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/dEpnXBro8I — SNY (@SNYtv) July 26, 2024

But perhaps that wasn’t the first thing you noticed. On the other hand, you have Darling rolling back in his chair, looking up at Hernandez in just sheer, utter bewilderment. It’s truly hard to believe that the Mets have turned 11 games under .500 into being just a half-game back of the Braves entering Friday.

But that’s not what Darling couldn’t believe. Maybe he’s having difficulty coming to terms with how this never-say-die Mets team keeps finding new ways to win. Or perhaps it’s more in line with an outfielder, known for his glove, completely botching a flyball that would’ve taken the game to the 11th. This is the same Laureano whose baserunning blunder cost his team a run just a half inning prior.

But whatever the reason for Darling’s exasperation, he stole the show. The onus is usually on Cohen, and it was again here with him in the foreground. But it’s hard not to notice Darling in your peripheral there, just sheerly amazed at what just transpired before him.

Perhaps that’s a better description of the Mets’ 2024 season to this point. But the longtime SNY analyst is just along for a ride (in his rolling chair) like the rest of us.

[SNY on X/Twitter]