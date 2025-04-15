Screengrab via SNY

SNY’s Steve Gelbs is one of the standout sideline reporters in sports because of his willingness to do just about anything around the stadium while offering live updates at Mets games.

Just last week we saw Gelbs serving hot chocolate to Mets fans, we’ve also seen him wear a hot dog suit. But with the New York Mets traveling to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Twins in interleague action, you just had to know that the intrepid field reporter would have something special planned.

And it did not disappoint.

As the SNY team pitched it to Steve Gelbs in the stands, he was wearing a full Minnesota Vikings uniform, complete with helmet and all. It was even personalized with his own name on the back.

The Mets and SNY have sent Steve Gelbs on yet another side quest, this one involving him wearing a Minnesota Vikings helmet, hand warmer, and jersey. And, yes, it is a Steve Gelbs Minnesota Vikings jersey. “Are you kidding? You think I would wear another man’s uniform, Keith?” pic.twitter.com/crBXGs4rfz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 15, 2025

It’s pretty cold at night in Minneapolis in mid-April, so hopefully Gelbs was at least staying warm while decked out in Vikings purple. However, it was leading to some distress for Mets fans who were seated close to him. As the Twins loaded the bases during Gelbs’ Vikings related hit, they were apparently yelling at him to ditch the Vikings uniform because it might be bad luck.

The Twins loaded the bases with nobody out, and superstitious Mets fans screamed at Gelbs to ditch the Vikings get up. pic.twitter.com/6bJrnH5dbl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 15, 2025

What will Steve Gelbs and SNY think of next for his stadium adventures? Just keep in mind that Kevin Burkahrdt used to have Gelbs’ role when he was with the network reporting on Mets games before he landed his role with Fox where he now hosts the World Series and calls the Super Bowl with Tom Brady. So when Gelbs is inevitably calling the Super Bowl ten years from now, we’ll always have these memories to look back fondly upon.