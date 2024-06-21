Credit: SNY TV

Live television sometimes produces incredible results. During a New York Mets telecast this week on SNY, a hilarious incident ensued thanks to a blissfully unaware fan.

SNY’s Steve Gelbs, the network’s field reporter, found himself in the stands at Globe Life Field while the Mets took on the Texas Rangers.

During the second inning, Gelbs was talking about food at the Rangers’ ballpark while devouring a brisket sandwich. In the midst of that, a Rangers fan, unaware of the situation, walked into the shot.

Noted food connoisseur @SteveGelbs tries out the Globe Life Field Brisket Sandwich… and an unsuspecting Rangers fan gets on TV 😂 pic.twitter.com/f3yOWsbKx5 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 20, 2024

The fan stopped to chat with Gelbs, who informed her, “I’m on TV right now. So are you.” The fan looked back in shock before she sat down.

It’s not quite Kim Jones having a pork chop on a stick eaten out of her hand during a live YES Network broadcast, but it’s still pretty amusing, nonetheless. Fair play to the fans, the ones who got caught and otherwise, for continuing to play along and have fun anyway amid the hilarious moment.

Sometimes, you never know what will happen with the light on and the camera rolling. This fan will likely be much more careful next time walking through the stands.

