Oct 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) watches from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the things that happen to the New York Mets, you can’t script.

They’re gluttons for punishment, constantly torturing their fanbase for the amusement of others, even if doing so unintentionally. Spring training games aren’t even underway, and the team announced on Wednesday that its star pitcher, Kodai Senga, had arm fatigue after throwing a side session.

Not great.

As Mets fans sat and held their collective breath, Mike Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline tweeted around 9:33 a.m. ET that the team’s president of baseball operations, David Stearns, would be addressing the media to provide an injury update on the National League Rookie of the Year runner-up from a season before.

Also not great.

So, for those of us who have our tweet notifications on for the Mets and their respective beat writers, when the team tweeted around 10:02 a.m., one would assume that it would be related to an injury update on their star pitcher. Well, you’d be incorrect.

Watch out ?? pic.twitter.com/uDx7SbiJiN — New York Mets (@Mets) February 22, 2024

Not even two minutes after tweeting a video of Pete Alonso bashing an apple with the caption, “Watch out,” news surfaced that Senga had a moderate right posterior capsule strain in the back of his right (throwing shoulder). Stearns announced that he would be shut down until the symptoms subside and is expected to start the season on the Injured List.

Kodai Senga has a mild strain of his posterior capsule in his shoulder. He will be shut down until symptoms subside and is expected to begin the season on the IL. pic.twitter.com/N9Ok7eVstW — SNY (@SNYtv) February 22, 2024

No timeline was provided, and New York’s presumptive Opening Day starter will begin the season on the shelf.

Unfortunately, a seemingly harmless video was tweeted just before a major announcement by the team’s front office, leaving fans confused and frustrated. While it’s understandable that the social media team might not have been aware of the timing, it could have been avoided with better coordination.

Most of the Mets’ issues could have been avoided with better coordination. But alas, they’re the Mets.

Word travels fast, but apparently not with the Mets.

And as you might expect, the team’s mentions on Twittter/X were no prettier than the 2023 season.

why would they taunt us with this ? https://t.co/fc7nOWqkcU — April Glick Pulito (@aprilglick) February 22, 2024

Doing a 2nd QT because these clowns are truly clueless https://t.co/FFxwom2WAV — Evan (@EFried8) February 22, 2024

Pete destroying the big apple at the exact time Stearns is supposed to give a Senga update is… something… https://t.co/UhWWN2vGSD — Tom (@tomthirtysix) February 22, 2024

meanwhile Senga’s arm has just fallen off apparently — em (@e_munson) February 22, 2024 This is cute and all but I’m more concerned with David Stearns speaking about Kodai Senga. — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) February 22, 2024

This is no time to joke — zach ragan (@zachtnt) February 22, 2024

This is incredibly poorly timed admin… — MetsFan (@h0peNtStrategy1) February 22, 2024

yall fr????????????????????????????????????????? admin is a not serious bro. https://t.co/iE0hXGUXk2 — ??????????? (@KickinitwitKeef) February 22, 2024

READ THE ROOM @ METS https://t.co/dWD3D58ScW — Joe DeAngelis (@metjetboy13) February 22, 2024

The Mets’ inability to read the room — no matter who calls the shots for the franchise — should be studied.

In a way, Pete Alonso smashing an apple into pieces can be a metaphor for the news, as the Mets’ hopes and dreams will be dashed if Senga is forced to miss any significant time this season. The timetable for his return would indicate that’s an innate possibility, and when it comes to this team’s handling of injuries, we shouldn’t rule it out.

The Mets have their work cut out in the court of public opinion. This latest communication fumble, coupled with Senga’s injury, begs the question, can they bounce back, or will this be another season of dashed hopes for their loyal supporters?

I’m afraid we all know the answer to that question.

