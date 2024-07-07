Photo Credit: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Saturday’s matchup between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates featured a number of missed calls from home plate umpire John Tumpane that left both the Mets and Pirates broadcast teams equally as shocked and frustrated.

Tumpane had a rather shaky strike zone all game long. But it particularly became apparent during the bottom of the seventh inning, perhaps the biggest moment of the game for both teams.

The Pirates were able to load the bases trailing 5-2 with outfielder Jack Suwinski representing the leading run at the plate. His at-bat featured some very questionable strike calls, to say the least. In particular, the second pitch of the at-bat and the fifth pitch, the latter of which would have been ball four, were very clearly below the strike zone.

The Pirates broadcast team on Sportsnet Pittsburgh consisting of Greg Brown and Kevin Young were immediately outraged by the missed call that should have made it a 5-3 game if Suwinski had rightfully drawn a walk.

“Strike called oh my goodness,” said Brown. “It should be 5 to 3! Oh, brother!”

“Unbelievable,” said Young. “Unbelievable. Not only was that pitch down, it was off the plate comfortably.”

An ump show derailed a bases-loaded situation for the Pirates, trailing the Mets 5-2. Horrible calls on 1-0 and 3-1 with Jack Suwinski at the plate; manager Derek Shelton was ejected. "STRIKE CALLED OH MY GOODNESS! IT SHOULD BE 5 TO 3! OH BROTHER!" Via SportsNet Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/yxNNNim4j1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the Mets broadcast team on SNY consisting of Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez had to admit that the Mets got away with some very fortunate strike calls on these pitches.

“Wow,” said Hernandez. Oh my gosh… That is uhm… That was ball four.”

“A little bit low,” said Cohen. But framed nicely by Torrens.”

Even the Mets SNY broadcast couldn’t believe it.pic.twitter.com/ZWRMWVMGl0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2024

Understandably, the Pirates dugout was livid with these missed calls. Pirates manager Derek Shelton began to shout at Tumpane. And it didn’t take long for Tumpane to subsequently eject him from the game.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton was ejected by home plate umpire John Tumpane after it appeared that Tumpane called ball four a strike on Jack Suwinski pic.twitter.com/C8CsTuEq90 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 6, 2024

Suwinski would strike out swinging on the next pitch, ending the Pirates’ biggest chance of the game to attempt a comeback. The Mets would go on to maintain their lead and secure a 5-2 victory.

Truth be told, nobody really knows what would have ended up happening if Suwinski had drawn a walk like he clearly should have in this at-bat. But the Pirates were quite clearly robbed of at least a chance of coming up with a big inning thanks to these missed calls from John Tumpane.

After the game, Derek Shelton was asked in his postgame press conference about his ejection and what led up to it, smartly declining to further get himself into trouble but confirming that he believed it was the wrong call.

“From my vantage point? I think you pretty much saw what I thought and I should probably stay away from any further comments,” said Shelton. “So, you guys saw it and you saw my reaction to it. I mean, Jack (Suwinski) never reacts… Probably one of the calmest guys. So for him to react like that and for the (pitch) clock to start that quick. I don’t think I was extremely happy with it as you can tell by the raspiness of my voice right now. Like I said, you can look at them and tell me what you think.”

Derek Shelton: “From my vantage point? I think you pretty much saw what I thought and I should probably stay away from any further comments.” pic.twitter.com/f7hoty0AvZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2024

