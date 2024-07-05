Longtime Mets photographer Marc Levine. Photo Credit: Jay Horowitz on X.

It was announced on Thursday that longtime New York Mets photographer Marc Levine passed away.

Levine was a photographer for the Mets for 35 years, longer than anyone in franchise history. That was noted by Steve and Alex Cohen in their statement regarding his passing.

“We are incredibly heartbroken to learn of Marc Levine’s passing,” the statement on MLB.com said. “He was the longest-tenured photographer in team history. Marc documented every Mets moment for the last three and half decades. He had a kind heart and a wonderful photographic eye. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Others in and around the Mets organization expressed their grief and condolences, as well.

Everyone in the Mets organization is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of longtime team photographer Marc Levine. A warm, gentle man who could not have been more of a delight to work with. In 35 years I never heard a bad word about him. RIP, my friend. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) July 4, 2024

I was at a loss for words when the call came early this morning that my dear friend of over 35 years, Marc Levine had passed away. I just went numb. https://t.co/YbeVNWYbPK — Jay Horwitz (@Jay_HorwitzPR) July 4, 2024

Absolutely gutted to learn of the sudden passing of Mets Team Photographer, Marc Levine. He was a wonderful person and friend, who had been with the organization for over thirty years. Steve and Alex Cohen released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/H5Fs1dAPJp — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) July 4, 2024

Extremely saddened to learn of the passing of #Mets Chief Photographer, and personal friend of mine, Marc Levine. Marc has spent the last 30 years with the Mets organization, and 20+ years helping with anything and everything for my wife’s family dancing school in Whitestone. He… pic.twitter.com/d0nspV3lHS — MetsAvenue (@MetsAvenue) July 4, 2024

Saddened by the sudden passing of Marc Levine. He was the @Mets team photographer & an awesome human being. He was always professional. He was great at what he did. He was philanthropic. But above all else – he was a beautiful man. Sending sincere condolences to the #Mets family. — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) July 4, 2024

SNY’s Andy Martino also honored Levine. In doing so, he also shared a video posted by Mets PR man Jay Horowitz. The video was Horowitz and Levine talking about Levine’s first day on the job, best remembered for then-Mets teammates Darryl Strawberry and Keith Hernandez getting into a fight on team picture day.

Saddened by the passing of Marc Levine. Here he is reliving his first day on the job. He became the longest-tenured photographer in team history , per the Mets. https://t.co/jZLpPYxdy7 — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 4, 2024

[MLB.com, Photo Credit: Jay Horowitz on X]