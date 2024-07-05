It was announced on Thursday that Marc Levine, New York Mets photographer for the last 35 years, passed away. Photo Credit: Jay Horowitz on X. Longtime Mets photographer Marc Levine. Photo Credit: Jay Horowitz on X.
It was announced on Thursday that longtime New York Mets photographer Marc Levine passed away.

Levine was a photographer for the Mets for 35 years, longer than anyone in franchise history. That was noted by Steve and Alex Cohen in their statement regarding his passing.

“We are incredibly heartbroken to learn of Marc Levine’s passing,” the statement on MLB.com said. “He was the longest-tenured photographer in team history. Marc documented every Mets moment for the last three and half decades. He had a kind heart and a wonderful photographic eye. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Others in and around the Mets organization expressed their grief and condolences, as well.

SNY’s Andy Martino also honored Levine. In doing so, he also shared a video posted by Mets PR man Jay Horowitz. The video was Horowitz and Levine talking about Levine’s first day on the job, best remembered for then-Mets teammates Darryl Strawberry and Keith Hernandez getting into a fight on team picture day.

