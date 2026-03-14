Credit: WPIX

Spring training is a time to readjust to the rhythms of the baseball field and get in game shape before the regular season begins.

That doesn’t just apply to players and coaches; it applies to broadcasters as well.

WPIX announcers Steve Gelbs and Keith Hernandez were getting ready to introduce Friday’s Grapefruit League game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins when Hernandez seemed unaware of how much time he had before the broadcast began. As the graphics package was winding down, he asked a producer to adjust something right as Gelbs began his introduction to the audience at home, prompting some hearty laughter between them.

Gelbs later shared a video on social media that showed the behind-the-scenes of that moment and how he powered through the comedy to make sure his introduction landed. It’s a credit to the camaraderie between the duo that they could incorporate the snafu into their banter and keep rolling.

We do have fun. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3RFpu2S7An — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) March 14, 2026

Hernandez signed a new three-year deal with SNY this offseason that will reduce his workload from 110 games to 91 (SNY also produces the WPIX games). The reduced workload marks the first time Hernandez has officially scaled back his schedule since joining SNY when the network launched in 2006, though it means the booth many consider the best in baseball will remain intact for at least a while longer.