Longtime New York Mets play-by-play voice Gary Cohen has always been the consummate professional in the broadcast booth. So when he was asked to do an ad read for BlueChew, an erectile dysfunction medication, during Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, he did so without issue. Even if Keith Hernandez had no idea what Cohen was talking about.

Cohen did a number of ad reads for various SNY sponsors before the start of the top of the eighth inning, including the read for BlueChew, telling viewers to “chew it and do it.”

Moments later, Keith Hernandez took the opportunity to ask Cohen what he meant by the ad read, an indicator that he probably isn’t aware of what BlueChew is.

“What did you mean by that?” asked Hernandez.

To be fair to Hernandez, Cohen also may not have known what BlueChew is. Either that, or he wasn’t exactly interested in going into detail about what the ad meant, which is fairly obvious.

“I just read the copy here,” replied Cohen to Hernandez’s question. “I try to give it a good read. Try and give the advertiser everything that they paid for, Keith. And then it’s somebody else’s problem.”

Gary Cohen: “By BlueChew. Chew it and do it.” Keith Hernandez: “What did you mean by that?” Gary Cohen: “I just read the copy here. I try to give it a good read. Try and give the advertiser everything that they paid for, Keith. And then it’s somebody else’s problem.” #MLB pic.twitter.com/yWaarcYBQP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 31, 2025

Even during moments that are meant to be largely done out of necessity, the Mets’ broadcast booth finds a way to make their fans laugh. And Mets fans took to social media to share the sentiment that this is yet another reason why they have the best broadcast booth in all of baseball.

