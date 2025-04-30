Photo Credit: SNY

The New York Mets’ broadcast team has been widely regarded as one of the best in the business for quite some time. And while their excellent analysis is perhaps the biggest reason for this, it certainly doesn’t hurt that Mets broadcasts are also commonly riddled with comedic elements, which was again the case during Tuesday’s matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In the top of the sixth inning, a fan was captured on camera showing his baseball card of former Mets slugger turned Mets color analyst Keith Hernandez, a 1984 Topps Keith Hernandez card in particular, that is framed in a way that much of Hernandez’s… assets were on full display.

An inning later, the fan was invited up to the broadcast booth so that Hernandez would meet with the fan in person and sign his card. And while signing the card, Hernandez hilariously made light of how revealing his picture was on the card.

“We made sure that we could accommodate him. And so here he is, right behind you,” said Gary Cohen as the fan walked into the booth.

“Hi, you always keep this card?” Hernandez asked the fan. “Here, give me your pen. I can only sign it on the bohunkus.”

“Did you ask him why he happens to favor that card? Is there something about that card that is particularly appealing?” asked Cohen.

Ultimately, Hernandez’s signature would come right across his backside, which prompted been more hilarious commentary about how Hernandez saw it as a form of a butt tattoo.

“Oh, that’s a lovely signature,” said Cohen.

“Right across the bohonkus,” replied Hernandez.

“Definitely covered your assets,” replied Cohen.

“It’s like a tattoo,” added Hernandez. “Okay, there you go. Enjoy the game.”

Good times and laughs have been constant in the Mets’ broadcast booth as of late, which is to be expected considering the Mets have the best record in baseball. Ultimately, Tuesday’s game was much of the same, with the Mets ultimately coming away with an 8-3 victory.