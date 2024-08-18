Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to Major League Baseball fan complaints about games being broadcast on streaming services, they tend to fall into one of two buckets.

One is the annoyance of needing to sign up for or download the streaming service in question, something that many viewers have effectively come to accept at this point.

Two is the annoyance of having to listen to a national announcer call the game instead of the TV voice of the team.

New York Mets fans were clearly in that second camp on Sunday, although they could add a unique twist to the equation. Not only were they unable to hear SNY’s Gary Cohen call the game, they had no choice but to hear the game through their opponent’s hometown announcer.

The Mets took on the Miami Marlins at Citi Field as part of Roku’s MLB Sunday Leadoff package. As Roku doesn’t have its own broadcasting team, the announcers are always market-specific. As such, Marlin’s broadcaster Paul Severino was on the call for all viewers, alongside MLB Network analyst Anthony Recker.

Try as he might to set aside his Marlins association, Mets fans sure felt like he brought it with him, especially on a call of Brandon Nimmo’s home run in the sixth inning.

Not only did Mets fans watching at home feel like the call underwhelmed, it also made them miss Cohen’s potential call that much more.

“National broadcasters” for Roku and it’s just the Marlins main announcer, like what’s even the point in something like this? https://t.co/IIb7E1MvUi — Kyle Ziefert (@Kziefert27) August 18, 2024

And another huge reason why people hate games like this on Roku, is fans are robbed of hearing Gary Cohen’s call. We all get why they do it, but the MLB really hurts itself by taking away that deeply personal connection between a fanbase and PxP announcer. https://t.co/EXcNr39yFR — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) August 18, 2024

Doesn’t it feel like an almost disinterested call of this home run? Or am I being too harsh? Show some excitement. Nimmo’s bat it heating up again!!! #LGM https://t.co/CRZPkU5B6Y — Matt Ward (@Trafficmanmatt) August 18, 2024

To be fair, Severino did meet the moment when Nimmo had a diving catch in the seventh, so it’s not as though he wasn’t about to give credit where due.

Maximum effort from Brandon Nimmo, time to stretch! (MLB x @lululemon) pic.twitter.com/TDovaUTlrq — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2024

That said, he certainly brought a lot of excitement to the Marlins’ 8-9-4-2 double play, which only lent more credibility to Mets fans’ complaints.

Mets fans’ concerns went beyond the broadcasting and there were plenty of general complaints about the lack of accessibility and/or problems loading the app. Unfortunately for them, the leagues and streamers have written those issues off as a cost of doing business they’re willing to make.

