This weekend, the city of Pittsburgh has been host to the Anthrocon convention, a convention where furries meet annually in the city. And the convention, which seemingly featured a cruise that could be seen from PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, was a topic of discussion for the New York Mets broadcast team.

On the Mets broadcast of Sunday’s game on SNY, a cruise could be seen in the background where furries were seen taking in the scenery on the Allegheny River just behind left field.

Mets broadcasters Steve Cohen and Keith Hernandez promptly began to talk about the furries on the ship in a conversation that quickly went off the rails.

“The cruise is continuing,” said Cohen.

“All of those animals escaping the flood,” responded Hernandez.

“You think that the non-furries there are the partners of the furries? Or are they just people who incidentally showed up for the cruise? I mean, they are just out in the sun in those very hot costumes,” said Cohen.

“I understand,” said Hernandez. “And they smell…”

“Kind of like the area near our truck? They put our production truck right next to the dumpsters. And it’s a little rank down there. Our guys have been struggling.”

“Have they gotten the masks yet? I don’t know, but they are always in air conditioning. It’s good for them to suffer a little bit,” added Hernandez.

The discussion around furries went much further than just this moment throughout the game. Particularly, both Hernandez and Cohen discussed some of the logistics of being in costume works when it comes to hydrating.

Much of the @SNY_Mets broadcast so far is devoted to discussion of the many furries in and around PNC Park. Keith Hernandez with the pertinent question: "How do they hydrate?" — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) July 7, 2024

Some may not love all of the non-baseball discussions from Hernandez and Cohen throughout the game. But the tandem has always been beloved by most for their charisma in the broadcast booth.

As a whole, many viewers were thoroughly entertained by all of the furry talk from the Mets broadcasters.

Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez discussing furries during this Mets-Pirates series has been peak television. — Steve Lieberman (@stevemlieberman) July 7, 2024

Actually just overheard watching baseball "the mets seem to attract furries" You aint wrong SNY…. You aint wrong 😂 😂 — TheReindeer (@TheReindeerGG) July 7, 2024

