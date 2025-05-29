Photo Credit: SNY

The New York Mets broadcast team is widely regarded as one of the best in the business. And Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, a game that featured a rather uninteresting ending, was perhaps proof of exactly why that is.

With the visiting White Sox had a comfortable 9-3 lead in the ninth inning, there wasn’t much on-field drama to be discussed. But a fan at Citi Field provided more than enough fodder for the SNY crew.

The fan had three signs on display. The signs revealed that the fan had lost his job and that he hoped to get hired at SNY. He also asked color analyst Keith Hernandez if he was ready for another coffee.

The three-man broadcast crew consisting of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Hernandez took notice of this, briefly discussing how the fan could assist them in the booth.

“What’s going on?” said Cohen. “We need a job? Well, you know, there might be an opening. We’ll have to get back to you.”

“Little old for the kid cast right?” said Hernandez.

“Nah, nah, gonna have to be an adult caster.”

DM us the resume pic.twitter.com/ioEbZ8dia3 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 28, 2025

Any average broadcaster can fill air time when a game is entertaining and competitive. But the truly great ones find a way to make lemonade out of lemons in a non-competitive game. This is a skill that the Mets broadcast team has shown in spades time and time again over the years, whether it be discussing furries in attendance or simply engaging in comedic back-and-forth banter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It also helps that the Mets largely haven’t been in this position all that often, sporting the third-best record in the National League at 34-22 on the year.