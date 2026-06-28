Credit: PIX11; Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza on Friday after a disastrous 34-47 start to the season that was capped off by being swept at home in a four-game series by the Chicago Cubs this week.

It’s been a hugely disappointing season for a Mets team that has a Competitive Balance Tax payroll of over $375 million, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers. So, even if the team’s issues have been for a whole lot of reasons, it wasn’t exactly shocking that the organization chose to make Mendoza the scapegoat before the All-Star break. Former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green is taking over as interim manager for the remainder of the season, and he’ll return to the Mets’ front office — where he’s been senior vice president of player development — after the season ends.

During the Mets’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies on PIX11 later that night, the New York broadcast crew spoke with admiration for Mendoza.

The SNY broadcasting team speaks fondly of Carlos Mendoza the day after he was fired by the Mets. “One of the classiest acts the Mets have ever had in their organization.” pic.twitter.com/bXnkQOQB3B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 28, 2026

“Well, I think we’ve all had moments with Mendy over the last two and a half years, and frankly, I had one today,” Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen explained. “I texted Mendy after I found out the news, and I figured, maybe a few days from now he’d get back. Like, a half an hour later, I get a three-paragraph text from him, thanking us for all of our support. So, it was pretty extraordinary. And he is an extraordinary guy. And I hope he gets another chance.”

“And remember this was already a rough time for Mendy and all the personnel who are from Venezuela with those horrific earthquakes that struck their country just a couple of days ago, and hundreds and hundreds of people dead and missing, and concern for all of their families,” Cohen said. “So, this was already an incredibly tough week for Mendy, and yet, he handled it with grace.”

“I think one of the best I’ve ever had as a broadcaster was in spring training one year. We were able to have a little personal barbecue with all of us, and Mendy and his staff, and get to know him and his staff,” Mets color commentator Ron Darling explained. “And it was one of the best days I’ve had as an announcer. It was a different relationship with him than any other manager we’ve had here.”

“But I found out that he not only responded to text messages; he called essentially every member of the support staff, clubhouse personnel individually today, just to thank them for everything they’ve done for him this year,” Mets reporter Steve Gelbs explained. “He must have spent, honestly, the way that I heard about it with how prevalent it was, he must have spent hours on the phone just talking to people this morning. Again, the morning of finding out that he was no longer the manager.”

“Andy Green texted Mendy, because obviously they were close, having worked in the organization together,” Cohen said. “And Andy said that Mendy immediately called him back and thanked him, the guy who just took his job.”

“One of the classiest acts the Mets have ever had in their organization,” Darling said.