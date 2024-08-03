Mickey Moniak after an Aug. 2, 2024 loss to the Mets. Mickey Moniak after an Aug. 2, 2024 loss to the Mets. (Kiyoshi Mio/USA Today Sports.)
Local NetworksMLBBy Andrew Bucholtz on

There have been lots of cases of announcers being critical of umpiring. What’s more unusual is criticism of players who are critical of umpiring. That’s what Steve Gelbs and Ron Darling did on their SNY broadcast of the New York Mets’ Friday night clash with the Los Angeles Angels. There, they went in on Angels’ outfielder Mickey Moniak’s dispute of a call that he attempted to bunt at a pitch that hit him in the knee (making it his second strike rather than a hit-by-pitch):

Moniak took a ball on the next pitch, then struck out on the fourth pitch of the at-bat. That ended the game with a 5-1 min for the Mets. But it didn’t end Moniak’s arguing, or Gelbs’ and Darling’s roasting of it:

That doth seem to be a bit of protesting too much from Moniak. And it’s amusing to hear the other team’s TV announcers making fun of it. Especially with this reversing the usual trend of broadcasters criticizing umpires, and instead criticizing the critics.

[Awful Announcing on X/Twitter]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz has been covering sports media for Awful Announcing since 2012. He is also a staff writer for The Comeback. His previous work includes time at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz