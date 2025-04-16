Credit: SNY

There’s plenty to be said about Major League Baseball’s replay system, and very little of it is positive.

After burning their only manager’s challenge on a close play at second base — which was upheld — the Mets had no way to contest a far more consequential mistake a few innings later. And it cost them.

The Mets would lose 4-3 in extra innings.

Trailing 2–0, Pete Alonso made a stellar diving stop to rob Willi Castro of a hit. He popped up, fired to José Butto covering first, and appeared to end the inning. But first base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt saw it differently. He ruled Castro safe despite replays showing he was clearly out by a mile.

Butto argued the call. That allowed Ryan Jeffers to score from second. 3-0, Twins.

The beloved SNY announcing crew, which included only Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez on a cold Wednesday afternoon, didn’t love the call. In fact, they hated it. They also didn’t love how Butto reacted to Wendelstedt’s call. Wendelstedt wouldn’t finish the game. More on that later.

“They already used their challenge,” Cohen said. “They don’t have one available. So, if the call was wrong at first base, the Mets have no recourse. It’s 3-0 Minnesota.”

“I thought he was out,” Cohen added.

“Oh, he’s out,” Hernandez said.

“He’s out by a mile, but the Mets don’t have a challenge because they used one on the play at second base,” the Mets play-by-play voice quipped.

He was out. Indeed.

This was ruled an RBI single….. pic.twitter.com/pHlkhfzzev — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) April 16, 2025

But while Castro was clearly out. The Mets announcers clearly didn’t love how Butto handled it.

“Now, Butto, you’re taught this, and Ron [Darling], I know, is watching at home,” Hernandez says. “You cannot look at the umpire and assume on the call. When there’s a runner on second base, you gotta catch that ball and look home. Butto didn’t do it.”

It was reminiscent of David Cone, another Mets pitcher, reacting similarly in 1990, but two runs were scored then.

“So, a bad call that the Mets could not challenge because they already used their challenge, and it cost them a run,” said Cohen. “And now a base hit up the middle for [DaShawn] Keirsey, and Castro will go first to third. So, it’s coming apart here for the Mets in the sixth inning.”

“You’ve got to turn,” Hernandez emphasized.

He didn’t. And the Mets paid for it.

Then, just three batters later, everything stopped.

A screaming line drive off the bat of Tyrone Taylor nailed Wendelstedt in the side of the head. He went down hard. Blood was visible. Trainers sprinted out, and play stopped for several minutes before Wendelstedt was helped off the field. It was a scary scene. And it quickly turned a frustrating afternoon into something far more unsettling.

Scary scene. 1B ump Hunter Wendelstedt got drilled in the head with a line drive foul ball. pic.twitter.com/Fy1LJSsyNt — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 16, 2025

The call stood. The run scored. The game got weird. And MLB’s replay system never even had to answer for it.