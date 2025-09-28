Photo Credit: SNY

Entering the final day of the MLB season, two things needed to occur for the New York Mets to make the playoffs. They needed to win and the Cincinnati Reds needed to lose. While the Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets fell short against the Miami Marlins. After the game ended, New York’s announce crew of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez did not sugarcoat anything while wrapping the season up.

While Cincinnati’s game finished before New York’s, the Mets were in a lot of trouble, trailing 4-0 to the Marlins going into the ninth inning. With one out and a runner on base, Francisco Lindor hit into a 4-6-3 double play, ending the game and New York’s season.

“And the Mets agonizing, three-and-a-half-month, slow-motion collapse, is complete,” Cohen said.

"And the Mets agonizing, three-and-a-half-month, slow-motion collapse, is complete." Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez react as the Mets are eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Marlins on the final game of the season.

After pausing for a few moments, Cohen put the collapse into perspective.

“It is unfathomable that this collection of talent winds up outside of an expanded playoff system,” he said. “After having the best record in baseball for the first two-and-a-half months of the season. Everything goes wrong over the last three-and-a-half months. And the Mets find themselves on the outside looking in.”

“Players are about as stunned as the fans,” Darling replied. “I think a lot of the players felt as though this day would never come, that they’d be able to turn it on at some point and not have to endure this. But they weren’t able to do that.”

“Well, you got a Marlins team that in 2007, 2008, we don’t have to remind Met fans that have done this,” said Hernandez. “They took two out of three here. The Mets took the series they’re in; they didn’t do it. So the Marlins once again do the Mets in. And this has got to be just so heartbreaking and disappointing for the players. But they didn’t get it done.”

As the Mets’ former manager, Yogi Berra, once said, the 2025 season must have felt “like déjà vu all over again” for the Mets and especially their fans. In all three seasons, the Mets and Marlins met in the final series of the year. In all three seasons, the Mets shut the Marlins out in the season’s penultimate game. And in all three years, the Mets fell short in the season’s final game.

Cohen noted those similarities.

“2007, 2008, 2025, the Mets get brilliant pitching in game number 161 to put themselves in position, but are unable to seal the deal in the final day of the season and fall to the Marlins, who knocked them out of the postseason yet again,” he said.