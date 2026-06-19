Credit: YES Network

You’ve heard of the announcer jinx. But have you ever seen a reporter jinx?

As the second inning of Thursday’s tilt between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox got underway, YES Network clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits was relaying an anecdote about Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers. As she explained, the left-handed pitcher struck out the side in the first inning and appeared to be “a man on a mission,” as he wanted to put a recent string of losses behind him.

“His frustration was really boiling over when I spoke to him after his last start,” said Marakovits. “‘I am sick and tired of putting this team in a hole…'”

At that point, Weathers delivered a pitch to Chicago’s Colson Montgomery, who drilled it deep into centerfield where it landed on the other side of the fence for a home run.

“And he might have done it again,” chimed in YES announcer Ryan Ruocco. “That ball is long gone. Off the back wall of the bullpen.”

Hard for a sideline report to be more poorly timed than this was pic.twitter.com/ZEbI9eb6Oh — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 18, 2026

After Ruocco and broadcasting partner Paul O’Neill marveled at Montgomery’s home-run blast, they brought it back to Marakovits, who added, “There is no way the frustration wasn’t boiling over right there” for Weathers.

The announcers still have an insurmountable lead when it comes to jinxing the action on the field, but kudos to Marakovits for finally getting reporters on the board.