On Saturday, baseball lost one of its most important figures with the passing of all-time stolen base leader, Rickey Henderson. The Hall of Fame outfielder died on Friday after a bout with pneumonia at 65 years of age.

Shortly after the unfortunate news broke, countless sports media members weighed in with some of their favorite moments and stories about perhaps the most electrifying man in the history of baseball.

Henderson is of course best remembered for his unmatched ability on the basepaths, stealing a total of 1,406 bases over the course of his 25-year MLB career. On top of holding the career stolen base record, Henderson also ranks as the top run scorer in the history of baseball with 2,295 runs scored.

Naturally, many highlighted his elite-level longevity and blazing speed in posts on social media remembering Henderson as a player.

Former NBC Sports Bay Area studio host Brodie Brazil shared a video of Henderson’s record-breaking 939th career steal in a 1991 game against the New York Yankees.

Roy Steele on the PA.

Bill King on the broadcast.

Ray Fosse with the breakdown.

Rickey Henderson with 939. pic.twitter.com/DhdMlWiBHP — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieBz) December 21, 2024

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg noted Henderson’s speed, power, and flair in his tribute post of Henderson, who he believes is the most dynamic baseball player ever.

There has never been a more dynamic baseball player, an almost impossible combination of speed, power, and flair. Rest in peace, Rickey Henderson. You most certainly were the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/P2uUIWPgcx — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 21, 2024

Former Boston Red Sox player turned NESN color analyst Lou Merloni had the pleasure of playing with Henderson in 2002, detailing in a post how he felt it was an “honor” to play with Henderson.

There are HOF’ers and then there Rickey Henderson category HOF’ers. Truly one of the greatest players to ever play the game. It was an honor to play with Rickey in 2002. RIP Rickey. https://t.co/JpK01TqqFb — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) December 21, 2024

While his career accolades undoubtedly stand the test of time, others in sports media highlighted his charisma both on the baseball field and in front of a camera.

Whether it be commonly referring to himself in the third person in interviews or simply being “as cool as the other side of the pillow” in the words of the late great Stuart Scott, there simply weren’t very many with as much personality in baseball as Rickey Henderson.

Darren Rovell shared a 2009 clip from ESPN’s Mike & Mike clip where Henderson detailed how he opted to get a $1 million check from the Oakland Athletics framed instead of cashing it. Ultimately, the Athletics accounting department called Henderson, telling him to cash the check and replace it with a replica.

In the early 80s, Rickey Henderson was called by the A’s accounting department because they determined he didn’t cash his $1 million for nearly a year. Here’s what happened, as he told “Mike & Mike” in 2009. pic.twitter.com/hIqhNl5WEb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 21, 2024

Former MLB pitcher John Rocker shared one of his favorite stories about Henderson, a clip from Harold Reynolds detailing how he received a call from Henderson after winning the stolen base title in 1987. Henderson, who was forced to miss significant time due to injury that year, told Reynolds that he “should be ashamed” of only finishing the year with 60 stolen bases on the year.

One of my favorite Rickey Henderson stories RIP legend pic.twitter.com/LynMqtsWgj — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) December 21, 2024