MASN+ is a direct-to-consumer option for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, the broadcast home of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals. While the cost for a season of MASN+ is $89.99, some customers ended up paying more — a lot more.

Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun reported that “Many who opted for the $89.99 cost of a season-long subscription to MASN+, as opposed to the $19.99 per month option, were hit with a head-rattling mistake charge of $8,999.”

Fortunately, the mistake, although significant, appears to have been quickly remedied.

In a statement, MASN acknowledged the issue and stated that refunds had been made.

“MASN is aware of the issue that affected a handful of subscribers,” the statement to The Baltimore Sun said, per Cohn. “Those impacted were contacted yesterday [Monday] and immediately issued refunds for the additional charge.”

There are two ways of looking at such a mistake. One is that an error like this at the launch of a product is a really bad omen. The other is that if you’re making a mistake like this at the beginning, there’s nowhere to go but up.

For the sake of the Orioles, Nationals and their fans, we’ll have to hope this is the latter option.