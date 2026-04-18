Credit: MASN

The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians were locked in a 0-0 slugfest in the 4th inning on Friday when MASN announcer Kevin Brown made a music reference, which he is often prone to doing.

With that, he set off a three-minute-long tangent with color commentator Ben McDonald about Coachella, the Italian lemon liqueur limoncello, and McDonald’s status as a Justin Bieber fan.

“Hasn’t been the most thrilling game of the year,” said Brown in the bottom of the 4th. “Not exactly like Nine Inch Noize at Coachella-levels of compelling, it’d be heresy to suggest that, but it’s scoreless, it’s tied. Not exactly a pitcher’s duel but 0-0 all the same.”

“What did you just say? asked an incredulous McDonald. “What was that? Did you say Coachellis? Is this one of these words you had to get in again, or is this another made-up word? I thought that Coachellis was like a Jell-O shot or something?”

In which MASN’s Kevin Brown explains to Ben McDonald how Coachella is different from limoncello. pic.twitter.com/lkqfWsGo5Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 18, 2026

McDonald kept trying to explain what he thought “Coachellis” might be when Brown realized he was thinking of limoncello.

“What is that Italian dessert you get?” asked McDonald.

“Limoncello?” added Brown. “That’s not an Italian dessert, that’s a post-dinner aperitif.”

“It’s got alcohol in it, right?” responded McDonald. “I might have had one or two of those. That’s why I remembered it.”

McDonald then asked Brown again to clarify the word he “made up,” and the Orioles play-by-play man started explaining to his 58-year-old what Coachella was. When McDonald asked Brown if he’d gone, he said he hadn’t because he’s “usually busy working baseball.”

“If Blink-184 would’ve been there, you would’ve been there,” said McDonald.

“Oh, so they’ve added a couple of members now,” replied Brown, referring to the band Blink-182.

Brown then quizzed McDonald on several Coachella headliners to see if he was familiar with them. While he was unaware of Karol G and Sabrina Carpenter, he was familiar with Justin Bieber.

“You’re a Belieber,” joked Brown.

“No, I’m not a Belieber,” responded McDonald. “But I know who you’re talking about.”

Add it to the list of comical and memorable moments between the two Baltimore broadcasters.