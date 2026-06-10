Credit: MASN

Orioles fans tuned in to MASN on Tuesday night to watch Baltimore take on the Seattle Mariners, but they ended up missing a substantial chunk of the action thanks to two abrupt blackouts during the broadcast.

A “technical difficulties” image appeared on screen around 7:54 p.m. ET, then cut away to an old episode of Take Me Out To The Ballgame with Tom Davis. The show continued as the Orioles entered the sixth inning, down 3-1. Without much to go on, fans flocked to MASN’s social feeds in an attempt to find out what happened.

It wasn’t until 8:23 p.m. ET that the Orioles on MASN X account shared that “MASN is experiencing an issue with our broadcast feed and we are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.”

Shortly after that update, the broadcast returned around 8:26 p.m. ET as Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser was hitting in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“The technical difficulties on MASN have been resolved, and we apologize for the inconvenience!” read a new update on the MASN X account at 8:30 p.m. On the broadcast, announcer Kevin Brown welcomed viewers back and implied they hadn’t missed much.

However, in the bottom of the seventh inning around 8:42 p.m. ET, the feed went out again. Once again, Tom Davis returned, interviewing former Orioles executive Jim Duquette.

“We again apologize for the issues with our broadcast feed and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” MASN posted on X at 8:48 p.m.

The game returned for good at 8:58 p.m. as Baltimore’s Pete Alonso was up in the bottom of the eighth and the Orioles now trailing 4-2.

Thankfully, there were no further technical issues as MASN viewers got to see the Orioles rally in the ninth inning and send the game into extra innings. Alas, the Mariners ended up winning thanks to a two-run tenth inning, so perhaps one more blackout would have been appreciated after all.