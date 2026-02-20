Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Ripken name will be returning to Orioles broadcasts in a new capacity.

Ryan Ripken, son of Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., is joining MASN as a color analyst for select Baltimore Orioles games during the 2026 season. He made his television debut on Friday afternoon alongside play-by-play voice Kevin Brown for the Orioles’ Grapefruit League opener against the New York Yankees.

The younger Ripken played seven seasons in the minor leagues as a first baseman — four years in the Orioles organization after spending three with the Nationals — before retiring in 2021. He was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 15th round of the 2014 draft and spent three seasons in their system before signing with the Orioles organization in 2017.

After stepping away from playing, Ripken built a media presence in Baltimore through multiple platforms. He hosts The Ryan Ripken Show, a YouTube program that has attracted more than 24,000 subscribers and features three co-hosts who Baltimore Magazine’s Corey McLaughlin described as an “irreverent millennial crew.”

Ripken also appears regularly on 105.7 The Fan as part of the station’s Baltimore Baseball Tonight pregame show rotation and has been an analyst on WBFF Fox45, where he co-hosted a weekly Orioles podcast, Rip & Roc, with Fox45 sports anchor Rocco DiSangro.

It’s unclear exactly how many games Ripken will call or whether he’ll work primarily during certain stretches of the season. MASN’s announcement specified “select games” without providing further details. The network hasn’t announced whether Ripken will work alongside Brown, Jim Palmer, or Ben McDonald in the booth, though his debut paired him with Brown.