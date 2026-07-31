Photo Credit: Marlins Radio Network on X

The Miami Marlins and Telemundo have announced a local deal that will see the Marlins broadcast games over-the-air in Spanish for the first time.

The agreement will see two Marlins games air in Spanish on WSCV (Channel 51) in Miami: Sunday, Aug. 9, vs. the Los Angeles Angels at 1:40 p.m. ET and the regular-season finale on Sunday, Sept. 27, vs. the Atlanta Braves at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Unlike most Spanish-language broadcasts, the Marlins games on Telemundo will feature a dedicated broadcast team. Jose Francisco Rivera will handle play-by-play, with Daniel Álvarez-Montes providing color commentary.

“Baseball is deeply rooted in the Spanish-speaking community, and that is especially true here in South Florida,” said Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins President of Business. “Our partnership with Telemundo 51 Miami allows us to connect with Spanish-speaking fans in a more meaningful way through Spanish-language broadcasts while expanding access to Marlins baseball across the region.”

Major League Baseball has a large Hispanic following, with the sport being popular in countries like Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Panama, all of which have large diasporas in the United States. Miami has an especially large Hispanic community.

Despite many teams adding over-the-air simulcasts of their English-language broadcasts, relatively few have done the same in Spanish. Other than the Marlins, the Milwaukee Brewers are one of the few teams with such a deal, airing select Sunday home games in Spanish on WYTU (Telemundo Channel 63) in Milwaukee.

Major League Baseball itself long lacked an over-the-air national Spanish-language television deal, though it changed that with an agreement with Univision in 2024. That deal includes a Tuesday night whiparound show on UniMás and select playoff games, including Game 1 of the World Series, on UniMás or Univision.

Two games is certainly not a significant deal for the Marlins, but it is a good start for the team in a city with a large Spanish-speaking population.