Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Vidal Bruján was the hero for the Marlins on Tuesday night.

Miami called upon the 26-year-old second baseman to pinch hit in a big spot, and he delivered. Bruján had the walk-off single in the Marlins’ 9-8 extra-innings win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Vidal Brujan walks it off for the Marlins! pic.twitter.com/yTLvHu6KpC — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 19, 2024

And naturally, he was tasked with delivering the postgame interview with the sideline reporter from the team broadcast, Jessica Blaylock.

Despite the near certainty of a celebratory Gatorade shower, a common tradition for walk-off wins, Blaylock made a rookie mistake. With her back to the dugout, she had no warning before getting doused.

It happened just over 30 seconds into the postgame interview, and Blaylock paid the price.

Dang Jazz, you didn’t have to do @JessBlaylock like that! pic.twitter.com/apIXhQS7zL — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) June 19, 2024

Marlins enter fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. did the honors, surprising everyone with a Gatorade shower for the postgame interview. Unfortunately, Blaylock got the brunt of it, taking a drenching while interviewing the hero Bruján. Even Bruján got a little splash, but the Bally Sports Florida sideline reporter became the center of attention, albeit a damp one.

Needless to say, Blaylock handled it the best she could.

“Oh my goodness,” she said. “I feel like maybe I just delivered the walk-off hit.”

“Alright, let’s keep going,” Blaylock added.

Usually, Blaylock is an expert at getting out of the way, but not this time.

“I just wish they picked the water” 🤣 Joey Wendle takes the gatorade bath during the postgame interview with @JessBlaylock after the Marlins walk-off win!!!!@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/3V2oT7Gqrx — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 6, 2023

But as she told Chisholm on X (formerly Twitter) after the game, she wouldn’t trade these moments for anything. And there’s clearly a good rapport there, as it was all in good fun and nature. But Blaylock feels like she at least deserves some chocolates for her efforts here.

Hey @j_chisholm3, I wouldn’t trade these moments for anything 🩷 But you better bring me some chocolate tomorrow!!! 😆🍫 I think I earned it! https://t.co/94KvMRgrzT — Jessica Blaylock (@JessBlaylock) June 19, 2024

You know I always got you!!! There’s a box waiting on you !! — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) June 19, 2024

In a season where the Marlins have had few moments to cheer, it’s not hard to see why they celebrated just their 13th win at home this season in grand style.

[Bally Sports Florida: Marlins]