Jun 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Vidal Brujan (17) gets doused after singling in the winning run against the St. Louis Cardinals after the tenth inning at loanDepot Park. Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
Vidal Bruján was the hero for the Marlins on Tuesday night.

Miami called upon the 26-year-old second baseman to pinch hit in a big spot, and he delivered. Bruján had the walk-off single in the Marlins’ 9-8 extra-innings win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

And naturally, he was tasked with delivering the postgame interview with the sideline reporter from the team broadcast, Jessica Blaylock.

Despite the near certainty of a celebratory Gatorade shower, a common tradition for walk-off wins, Blaylock made a rookie mistake. With her back to the dugout, she had no warning before getting doused.

It happened just over 30 seconds into the postgame interview, and Blaylock paid the price.

Marlins enter fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. did the honors, surprising everyone with a Gatorade shower for the postgame interview. Unfortunately, Blaylock got the brunt of it, taking a drenching while interviewing the hero Bruján. Even Bruján got a little splash, but the Bally Sports Florida sideline reporter became the center of attention, albeit a damp one.

Needless to say, Blaylock handled it the best she could.

“Oh my goodness,” she said. “I feel like maybe I just delivered the walk-off hit.”

“Alright, let’s keep going,” Blaylock added.

Usually, Blaylock is an expert at getting out of the way, but not this time.

But as she told Chisholm on X (formerly Twitter) after the game, she wouldn’t trade these moments for anything. And there’s clearly a good rapport there, as it was all in good fun and nature. But Blaylock feels like she at least deserves some chocolates for her efforts here.

In a season where the Marlins have had few moments to cheer, it’s not hard to see why they celebrated just their 13th win at home this season in grand style.

